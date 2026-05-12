Billy Bob Thornton: 'I don't know anything about politics. I have no idea. And the stuff that I do believe, I don't want to force it down somebody else's throat because I'm not an expert on that.'

Billy Bob Thornton, a veteran 70-year-old actor, expressed his views on politics and award show celebrity activism. He believes that celebrities should not force their political or personal beliefs on others and that talking about one's feelings and experiences is more important than an actor or actress telling people who to vote for.

Billy Bob Thornton doesn't want to talk politics and is not sure why other celebrities would want to push their political beliefs on others. He criticized when celebrities earn awards and use the opportunity to be activists.

He believes that talking about one's feelings and experiences is more important than an actor or actress telling people who to vote for. Thornton also expressed his disdain for award show celebrity activism and said that there's a time and place for activism but celebrities should steer clear of it when it comes to award shows





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Billy Bob Thornton Politics Award Show Celebrity Activism Talking About One's Feelings And Experiences Expertise On Politics Forcing Political Beliefs On Others Award Shows Activism Ricky Gervais Golden Globes Dash Rip Rock Saving The Badgers Plenty Of Awards Earning Awards Under The Wire Award Show Platform Celebrity Activism Actors And Actresses Politics And Celebrities Politics And Awards Shows Politics And Activism Politics And Celebrities And Awards Shows

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Residents who objected to controversial Thornton children's home 'should have attended meeting'Only two of the objectors turned up

Read more »

Massive danger for Billy and Honey as Bea gets 'much darker' in EastEndersBea amps up her manipulation as she becomes a real danger to Billy and Honey in EastEnders next week

Read more »

Bob Marley's Lasting Influence on Modern ReggaeThis article explores the impact of Bob Marley and his band, The Wailers, on the evolution of reggae music. It highlights the socially conscious lyrics, experimental dub, and spiritual themes that Marley brought to the genre, as well as the lasting influence of his wife Rita and eldest son Ziggy Marley.

Read more »

Billy Bob Thornton explains having rare blood type leads to a restrictive diet and symptomsBilly Bob Thornton opened up about having a rare health condition that leads him to have to eat a restrictive diet. He cannot consume wheat, dairy products, or meat due to his type AB negative blood. He mentioned having stomach issues caused by having less digestive enzymes.

Read more »