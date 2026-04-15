Billy Crystal Reflects on Final Conversation with Murdered Director Rob Reiner

Billy Crystal shares emotional memories of his last conversation with director Rob Reiner, who was murdered alongside his wife, Michele. The actor discusses their deep friendship and his role in organizing a touching tribute at the Academy Awards.

Billy Crystal , visibly moved, recounted his final conversation with acclaimed director Rob Reiner , which occurred the night before Reiner and his wife, Michele, were tragically murdered. The veteran actor, who collaborated with the late filmmaker on several iconic films, shared these poignant memories during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Rob and Michele Reiner were killed at their Brentwood, Los Angeles residence on December 14.

Their son, Nick, was subsequently arrested and has pleaded not guilty to the murders. He is currently in custody without bail. Colbert touched upon the deeply emotional tribute to Rob Reiner at the 98th Academy Awards in March, an event that saw a heartwarming reunion of cast members from some of the director's most cherished works, including Crystal himself. When asked if the tribute was his brainchild, Crystal confirmed, 'Yeah, it was...' He then paused, taking a deep, unsteady breath before exhaling. Crystal elaborated that he and Reiner had spent the evening prior to the tragedy discussing the evolving landscape of the film industry, lamenting the decline in theatrical attendance. They also reflected on the uncontrollable nature of a movie's box office performance, emphasizing instead the power of the creative process and the enduring bonds formed during filmmaking. 'What you can control is the experience of making it,' Crystal explained, relaying Reiner's sentiment that these shared experiences and the people involved are what truly matter and remain with you. Following Reiner's untimely death, Crystal reached out to Conan O'Brien, who was set to host the 2026 Oscars. Crystal revealed his idea to bring together the casts of Reiner's most beloved films, believing it would have brought the director immense joy. He described the experience at the Oscars ceremony as being able to 'hold hands and walk out there in tribute with the beautiful picture of Rob and Michele,' underscoring their deep friendship. Crystal characterized Reiner as both 'hilarious' and a 'devoted' friend, stating his death was a 'profound loss for, I'm going to say, humanity because he was the most human person that I ever met.' Their friendship, which began in 1975 when Crystal was cast as Reiner's best friend in All In The Family, evolved significantly. Crystal recalled Reiner's enthusiasm after their initial collaboration, encouraging him to 'keep it going.' He expressed his admiration for Reiner's transition from a talented comedic actor to a masterful storyteller. During their final conversation, they reminisced about Reiner's earlier cinematic achievements such as The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, This Is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, and Misery. Crystal's desire was to honor Reiner by orchestrating a reunion of the talented individuals who brought these stories to life. The actor's words conveyed the profound impact Reiner had not only on his own career but also on the broader cinematic landscape, emphasizing the director's unique ability to connect with audiences on a deeply human level. The reunion at the Academy Awards served as a powerful testament to Reiner's legacy and the enduring affection he inspired within the Hollywood community and beyond. It was a moment of shared grief and remembrance, celebrating a life dedicated to art and connection, a life tragically cut short but not forgotten





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Billy Crystal Remembers Final Conversation with Rob Reiner Before Director and Wife Michele's Tragic DeathsActor Billy Crystal shared a deeply emotional account of his last conversation with acclaimed director Rob Reiner, just hours before Reiner and his wife Michele were tragically murdered. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Crystal recounted their talk about the changing film industry and the enduring value of shared experiences and relationships. He also revealed his pivotal role in organizing a heartfelt reunion of actors from Reiner's iconic films at the 98th Academy Awards as a tribute to his late friend and his wife.

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