Billy Crystal Remembers Final Conversation with Rob Reiner Before Director and Wife Michele's Tragic Deaths

Actor Billy Crystal shared a deeply emotional account of his last conversation with acclaimed director Rob Reiner, just hours before Reiner and his wife Michele were tragically murdered. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Crystal recounted their talk about the changing film industry and the enduring value of shared experiences and relationships. He also revealed his pivotal role in organizing a heartfelt reunion of actors from Reiner's iconic films at the 98th Academy Awards as a tribute to his late friend and his wife.

Billy Crystal , visibly moved, recounted the poignant final conversation he shared with director Rob Reiner on the eve of the tragic murders of Reiner and his wife, Michele. The veteran actor, who collaborated with Reiner on numerous beloved films, appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he opened up about the devastating loss and his efforts to honor his close friends. Reiner and Michele were brutally killed on December 14, 2025, at their Brentwood residence. Their son, Nick, was subsequently arrested and has pleaded not guilty to the charges, remaining in custody without bail.

Colbert introduced the topic by referencing the deeply emotional tribute to Rob Reiner at the 98th Academy Awards in March, which featured a remarkable reunion of actors from many of the director's most celebrated works. When asked if the idea for this reunion originated with him, Crystal confirmed with a solemn nod, pausing to gather his composure before taking a deep, shaky breath. Colbert acknowledged the difficulty of the subject, expressing his condolences for the loss of Reiner, whom he described as a beautiful friend and an incredible artist, tragically taken from the world.

Crystal then elaborated on the evening before the murders. He and Rob Reiner had spent that night together at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party in Los Angeles. During their conversation, they reflected on the state of the film industry, noting the significant shifts in audience behavior and the decline in theatrical attendance. They also discussed the ephemeral nature of box office success, contrasting it with the lasting impact of the creative process and the relationships forged on set. Reiner emphasized the importance of the people involved in making a film, stating that these connections are what truly endure. Crystal affirmed that he held onto these words, carrying them with him.

Following Rob Reiner's death, Crystal reached out to Conan O'Brien, who was slated to host the 2026 Oscars. During their discussion, Crystal proposed the idea of bringing together the casts from Reiner's most iconic films, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, This Is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, and Misery. He expressed to Colbert and the live audience that he believed seeing these ensembles walk out together would have brought Reiner immense joy. The actor reflected on the profound experience of standing on the Oscar stage with these talented individuals, holding hands and paying tribute to Rob and Michele Reiner with a picture of the couple displayed prominently.

Crystal described Reiner as a hilarious and devoted friend, calling his passing a profound loss not just to Hollywood, but to humanity, due to his exceptionally humane nature. Crystal's own friendship with Reiner began in 1975 when he was cast as Reiner's best friend on All In The Family. He recalled the immediate success of their collaboration, with Reiner suggesting they continue their partnership. Crystal expressed his admiration for Reiner's evolution from a gifted comedic actor to a masterful storyteller, a journey he found thrilling to witness





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