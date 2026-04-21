Billy Donovan Steps Down as Chicago Bulls Head Coach Following Six-Season Tenure

After a disappointing season and recent front-office changes, Billy Donovan has resigned as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, allowing the franchise to pursue a complete organizational rebuild.

The Chicago Bulls are entering a period of significant structural change as head coach Billy Donovan officially steps down from his position, concluding a tenure that spanned six seasons. This decision follows a disappointing 2025-26 campaign where the franchise finished 12th in the Eastern Conference, failing to qualify for both the playoffs and the play-in tournament.

Despite the team missing out on the postseason, the Bulls leadership had initially expressed a strong desire to retain Donovan as part of their long-term vision. However, after extensive discussions with team ownership, the 66-year-old coach decided to decline his contract option for the upcoming season, prioritizing the organization’s need for a fresh start over his own continued employment. This departure comes on the heels of a massive shake-up in the front office, where vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley were relieved of their duties on April 6th.

Reflecting on his departure, Billy Donovan emphasized that his primary concern was the long-term health and competitiveness of the Chicago Bulls. In an official statement, he remarked that after reflecting on the future of the organization, he chose to step aside to allow a new coaching search to unfold without any ambiguity. He expressed his belief that for the franchise to successfully rebuild and re-establish itself as a contender, a new leader must be empowered to assemble a staff that aligns with their specific philosophy and strategic vision. This selflessness has been a hallmark of his career, and the organization has been quick to acknowledge the class and professionalism he brought to the team during his time in Chicago.

His tenure, which began in 2020, saw a singular playoff appearance during the 2021-22 season, a hard-fought series that ended in a first-round exit against the Milwaukee Bucks. While the subsequent three seasons resulted in play-in tournament heartbreaks, the final season was marked by a steady decline that highlighted the need for fundamental changes across the board.

Team owner Jerry Reinsdorf provided insight into the mutual agreement reached between himself and the outgoing coach. Reinsdorf noted that the organization never doubted Donovan’s capabilities, but rather reached a consensus that the new head of basketball operations—who is yet to be hired—needs a blank slate to steer the franchise in a new direction. According to the owner, the decision to part ways was based on the understanding that any incoming executive must have the autonomy to choose their own head coach and staff to ensure internal synergy. Reinsdorf praised Donovan’s character, describing him as a leader who consistently put the team above his own interests.

As the Bulls move forward, the search for a new head coach will likely be a lengthy and meticulous process. The city of Chicago and the fanbase are now left to look toward a new era, hoping that these sweeping front-office and coaching changes will eventually transform the team back into a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference. The legacy left by Donovan will be remembered as one defined by a man who valued the integrity of the institution as much as the results on the court.





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