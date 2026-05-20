Billy Joel Blasts 'Misguided' Unauthorized Biopic Of His Early Years Before Fame

Billy Joel, the legendary singer and pianist, has issued an unprecedented and incendiary statement criticizing Billy & Me, an unauthorized biopic about his early years before finding fame. He has put an end to any collaboration related to the project and vowed to never grant permission for his hits to be used in the film.

Billy Joel has blasted a 'misguided' unauthorized biopic set to chronicle his early years before finding fame, vowing to never grant permission for his hits to be used in the film.

Billy & Me, directed by Michael biopic director John Ottman, is 'told through the eyes of Joel's first manager Irwin Mazur, who discovered the singer in 1966, signed him in 1970, and oversaw his career up to his breakthrough deal with Columbia Records in 1972' (per Variety). Billy Joel's representative released a statement stating that 'Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel's life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project.

' Billy Joel has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided





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Billy Joel Biopic Early Years Unauthorized Authorized Film Rights Project Collaboration Irwin Mazur Casting Production Relationships Thompson Documentary Film Maker Johnny Ottman Charity Bottle Of Lemon Pledge Furniture Polish Struggles Depression True Friendship

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