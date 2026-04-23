Billy Porter Reveals He Hasn't Been Invited Back to the Met Gala, Details Near-Death Health Battle

Actor and singer Billy Porter discusses his exclusion from the Met Gala since his 2019 debut and shares a harrowing account of his recent fight with sepsis, revealing he was 'dead for three days'.

Billy Porter , the acclaimed actor and singer, has revealed he has not been invited back to the Met Gala since his striking debut in 2019.

Porter, known for his roles in Kinky Boots and Pose, made a memorable entrance at the 2019 gala, themed 'Camp: Notes on Fashion,' arriving carried by several shirtless men in a gold ensemble inspired by Egyptian art. He expressed feeling overlooked, particularly given last year’s gala focused on Black fashion and the Dandyism movement, stating plainly he was not extended an invitation and doesn’t seek acceptance where it isn’t offered.

He emphasized he has ‘earned the invitation’ and no longer requires external validation, finding peace in self-acceptance. This revelation follows a recent disclosure about a harrowing health battle Porter faced last year. He detailed a near-fatal experience with sepsis, revealing he was ‘dead for three days’ while undergoing treatment for what initially presented as a routine kidney stone removal.

The procedure uncovered a severe infection that rapidly escalated into urosepsis, requiring him to be placed on an ECMO machine and induced into a coma. Further complications arose with compartment syndrome in his legs, necessitating emergency surgery to prevent amputation. Porter considers his survival a ‘miracle’ and has undergone a profound shift in perspective.

He now prioritizes working smarter, obeying life’s call, and consistently speaking his truth, acknowledging he previously silenced himself out of fear of losing his position in the entertainment industry. The 2026 Met Gala, scheduled for May 4th, will celebrate the 'Costume Art' exhibition with the dress code 'Fashion is Art,' co-chaired by prominent figures including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. Ticket prices reflect the event’s exclusivity, reaching $100,000 per individual and $350,000 for a table.

Porter’s story extends beyond his Met Gala experience and health scare; he previously disclosed his HIV diagnosis in 2021, sharing his experience as part of a generation that should have been better informed. He also revealed past financial struggles, having filed for bankruptcy in 2021. Porter’s openness about his personal challenges underscores his commitment to authenticity and resilience, demonstrating a newfound focus on self-worth and a dedication to living truthfully





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Billy Porter Met Gala Sepsis Health Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thousands visit Hamilton for Easter gala and marketThe event successfully went ahead after moving indoors at the Regent Centre due to a weather warning

Read more »

Jamie Bell gives 'career-best' performance in BBC drama 26 years after Billy ElliotAs Richard Gadd's new BBC show, Half Man, arrives, many are already pointing out Jamie Bell's long-overdue recognition for his outstanding role.

Read more »

Met Office verdict on chances of seeing Lyrid meteor shower over Greater Manchester tonightThe UK's national weather service has given their opinion on whether or not the rare spectacle will be visible

Read more »

Man who stole Noah Donohoe rucksack says he ‘never met or saw’ schoolboy“My role in Noah’s case went no further than stealing the laptop,” he said, adding that he was “upset” about the “untrue” rumours about him

Read more »

Billy Sharp: Doncaster Rovers striker keen to play on at 40Sharp has played in 22 consecutive seasons but is not done yet despite preparing to leave Doncaster Rovers this summer.

Read more »

Romance fraudster swindled £120k from a grieving widow, then tried and failed to make it to ManchesterPeter McDonagh met the woman her at her late husband's wake

Read more »