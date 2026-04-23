Billy Porter Reveals He Hasn't Been Invited Back to the Met Gala Since 2019

Actor and singer Billy Porter discusses his absence from the Met Gala, revealing he hasn't received an invitation since his memorable 2019 appearance. He also shares details of his recent life-threatening battle with sepsis and his renewed focus on authenticity.

Billy Porter , the acclaimed actor and singer, has revealed he has not been invited back to the Met Gala since his striking debut in 2019.

Porter, known for his roles in Kinky Boots and Pose, made a memorable entrance at the 2019 gala, themed 'Camp: Notes on Fashion,' arriving carried by several shirtless men in a gold ensemble inspired by Egyptian art. He expressed feeling overlooked, particularly given last year’s gala focused on Black fashion and the Dandyism movement, stating plainly he was not extended an invitation.

Porter emphasized he doesn’t seek validation from external sources and is content not attending events where he isn’t welcomed, asserting he has ‘earned the invitation. ’ This revelation follows a recent disclosure about a harrowing health battle Porter faced last year. He detailed a near-fatal experience with sepsis, revealing he was ‘dead for three days’ while undergoing treatment for what initially presented as a routine kidney stone removal.

The procedure uncovered a severe infection that rapidly escalated into urosepsis, requiring him to be placed on an ECMO machine and induced into a coma. Doctors were forced to perform emergency surgery on his legs to combat compartment syndrome, leaving them open for two days to restore oxygen flow. Porter considers his survival a ‘miracle’ and has expressed profound gratitude for his recovery. His health crisis led to him stepping down from his role in Cabaret.

Porte’s experience has prompted a significant shift in his perspective. He now prioritizes working smarter, obeying a higher calling, and consistently speaking his truth, acknowledging he previously silenced himself out of fear of losing his position in the entertainment industry. He previously disclosed his HIV diagnosis in 2021, sharing his experience with the disease and the challenges he faced.

The 2026 Met Gala, co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, will celebrate 'Costume Art' with a 'Fashion is Art' dress code, with tickets priced at $100,000 individually and $350,000 for tables. Porter’s story highlights themes of resilience, self-acceptance, and the importance of authenticity in the face of adversity





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Billy Porter Reveals He Hasn't Been Invited Back to the Met Gala, Details Near-Death Health BattleActor and singer Billy Porter discusses his exclusion from the Met Gala since his 2019 debut and shares a harrowing account of his recent fight with sepsis, revealing he was 'dead for three days'.

Read more »