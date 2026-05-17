Billy Stokoe's chilling crime in Sunderland suburb

Billy Stokoe killed Gloria Stephenson with a motorbike, cruelly swiping her away on a zebra crossing in a sunny Sunderland suburb using one hand to hold the handlebars. Gloria died after being hit while crossing the road.

Cruel Billy Stokoe killed poor Gloria Stephenson with a motorbike he rode with one hand on the handlebars, in sunny broad daylight in a Sunderland suburb.

He committed his crime on a zebra crossing, that relic of a gentler age, where poor Mrs Stephenson rashly thought it was safe. Please do not make her mistake. In fact, live your life in the knowledge that drug-damaged yahoos are everywhere in our country, many of them crouched, one-handed, on totally illegal motorbikes of the kind that ended Mrs Stephenson’s decent life and left her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren bereft forever. Nothing can now be done.

Our pathetic authorities have reached their limits, behaving as they always do, slowly and weakly. But even if they had the lawful power to hang Stokoe from a gibbet at the scene of his crime with his handlebars wrapped round his neck and his phone shoved halfway down his throat (an idea obviously ruled out in our enlightened times), it would be too late





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Cruel Crime Tragedy In Sunderland Billy Stokoe Motorcycle Accident Drug-Damaged Yahoos Zebra Crossing Illegal Devices Blunt Lawbreaking Illegalization Of Electric Motorbikes Inactivity Of Authorities Background Legalisation Of Marijuana Terrible Death

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