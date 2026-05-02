Binky Felstead Breaks Silence on 'Cakegate' Scandal, Admits Fault and Understands Frustration

Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead addresses the controversy surrounding requests for free cakes from bakery owners, admitting she was 'completely at fault' in one instance and acknowledging the frustrations caused by her actions. The scandal, dubbed 'cakegate', involved allegations of requesting free cakes in exchange for social media exposure.

Binky Felstead , known for her role on Made In Chelsea, has publicly addressed the recent controversy surrounding requests for free cakes from bakery owners, dubbed 'cakegate'.

The situation began when Reshmi Bennett, owner of Anges de Sucre, shared screenshots of a request from Binky’s team for a complimentary cake for her son Wilder’s third birthday in exchange for an Instagram post. This sparked a wider discussion, with another bakery owner from Funfetti London coming forward to allege she was similarly asked to provide cakes for Binky’s wedding and birthday, with a promise of social media promotion that never materialized.

Binky has now admitted fault in the Funfetti situation, acknowledging she agreed to a promotional rollout she failed to deliver and has since arranged payment for the wedding cake. Binky defended the practice of gifting in exchange for exposure, stating it’s common within the influencer industry and can be beneficial for small businesses.

However, she also expressed understanding of the frustration caused, recognizing that while standard practice, it doesn’t automatically equate to fairness, particularly for businesses where costs are significant. She emphasized the need for thoughtful handling of such arrangements. The initial post by Reshmi Bennett went viral, prompting the Funfetti owner to share her experience, detailing how she was contacted by Binky in 2021.

She described a flattering exchange where Binky requested both a wedding cake and a birthday cake, seemingly in exchange for exposure. The baker accepted, creating both cakes, but claims she was subsequently ‘ghosted’ despite repeated attempts to follow up, even when requesting a modest £75 to cover travel expenses. Binky allegedly responded by referencing her usual rates for sponsored posts – £2,000 for a story and £5,000 for a grid post – and expecting ‘everything inclusive.

’ The Funfetti baker recounted feeling initially hopeful about the potential exposure, even considering the possibility of being featured in Hello! magazine. She ultimately delivered the cakes, spending an unpaid day building a wedding cake in Binky’s kitchen, only to receive no acknowledgement or payment. Despite multiple follow-ups, including sending an invoice, she received no response. The baker concluded her post with a strong message about the importance of fair compensation, stating that ‘exposure doesn’t pay bills.

’ Binky’s response comes after facing significant backlash online, including receiving death threats, highlighting the intensity of the public reaction to the situation. She has acknowledged the negative impact and expressed remorse for her actions, particularly regarding the Funfetti bakery owner, and has taken steps to rectify the outstanding payment





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