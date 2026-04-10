Binky Felstead Called Out by Bakery Owner Over Request for Free Cake in Exchange for Instagram Post

Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead is publicly criticized by a luxury cake business owner after requesting a free cake for her son's birthday in exchange for an Instagram post. The incident has sparked debate about influencer marketing and the value of social media exposure.

Binky Felstead , the reality TV star, has found herself in a public dispute with Reshmi Bennett, the owner of the luxury cake business Anges de Sucre. The controversy centers around a request made by Binky's team for a free cake for her son Wilder's third birthday, in exchange for an Instagram post promoting the bakery. Reshmi, known for her staunch stance against 'exposure' as payment, took to Instagram to share screenshots of the email exchanges, sparking a wave of reactions.

The incident highlights the ongoing debate surrounding influencer marketing and the ethics of requesting free products or services. Initially, the cake maker had redacted the name of the celebrity from the communication, but ultimately named Binky. This decision reflects the baker's frustration with the request and her desire to draw attention to the practice of influencers seeking freebies. The situation has ignited a debate over the value of social media exposure and the expectations placed on businesses by those with large online followings.\The exchange between Binky's team and Anges de Sucre began with a request for a 'gifted' yellow train cake. The email from Binky's team explicitly mentioned a desire for an 'Instagram post collaboration' and highlighted Binky's substantial Instagram follower count of 1.4 million. In response, Reshmi attempted to treat the request as a sale, inquiring about the budget, postcode, and image references. However, Binky's team reiterated their interest in a collaboration, offering social media exposure in lieu of payment. Reshmi, rather than delivering a 'sassy' response, chose to express her disappointment and suggest it would be more appropriate for Binky to pay for the cake. Binky's team acknowledged the point about 'optics' and stated they would discuss it with the reality TV star before reverting to Reshmi on the payment. This is when the baker decided to share screenshots of the exchange on her social media, including a spoof GoFundMe page, which further escalated the situation. She also made a GoFundMe page to highlight the request. The baker has often criticized influencer demands for freebies, particularly in exchange for social media exposure.\Following Reshmi's public post, Binky's team responded with a 'disheartened' email, defending their intentions and emphasizing the positive impact of Binky's Instagram content on businesses. They explained that her content often generates high engagement and provides exposure to a wide audience. They also expressed regret for any offense caused and clarified that the goal was never to 'grab a free cake.' Binky's representative told the Daily Mail that the inquiry was a standard contra inquiry from the star’s PA, offering social media exposure in return for a cake and that Binky was not directly involved in the email exchanges. The representative also acknowledged that this type of collaboration is not for everyone and that it respects the decision to decline. However, they expressed disappointment at the private inquiry being shared publicly. The case brings attention to the common practice of contra deals within the industry and the challenges that arise for small businesses when approached by influencers. The incident highlights the need for transparency and clear communication in influencer marketing to ensure mutually beneficial collaborations





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Binky Felstead Influencer Marketing Free Cake Instagram Anges De Sucre

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Binky Felstead Called Out for Allegedly Requesting Free Cake in Exchange for Instagram PostReality TV star Binky Felstead is embroiled in a dispute with a London bakery owner after allegedly requesting a free cake for her son's birthday in exchange for social media exposure. The bakery owner shared the email exchange publicly, sparking a debate about influencer marketing practices.

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