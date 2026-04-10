Binky Felstead Called Out for Allegedly Requesting Free Cake in Exchange for Instagram Post

Reality TV star Binky Felstead is embroiled in a dispute with a London bakery owner after allegedly requesting a free cake for her son's birthday in exchange for social media exposure. The bakery owner shared the email exchange publicly, sparking a debate about influencer marketing practices.

Binky Felstead , the reality TV star, has found herself in a public dispute with Reshmi Bennett, the owner of the luxury cake business Anges de Sucre, over a request for a free cake . The controversy arose when Binky's team contacted Reshmi seeking a 'gifted' yellow train cake for her son Wilder's third birthday, in exchange for an Instagram post promoting the bakery.

Reshmi, known for her staunch stance against 'exposure' as payment, took to Instagram to share screenshots of the email exchange, which has since sparked considerable online discussion. The exchange began with Binky's team inquiring about the possibility of a collaboration, clearly stating that the cake would be provided as a gift in return for a story on Binky's Instagram, which boasts a significant following. \Initially, Reshmi responded by attempting to convert the request into a sale, asking for the client's budget and image references. However, Binky's team reiterated their desire for a collaboration, leading Reshmi to express her disappointment and point out Binky's financial standing, suggesting that paying for the cake would be a more appropriate gesture. The star's team acknowledged the point about perception and stated they would discuss the matter with Binky before deciding whether to pay. Despite this, Reshmi decided to share the email exchange publicly. The fallout from the public revelation included a 'disheartened' email from Binky's team who then insisted that they did not intend to receive a free cake. They highlighted that Binky's content frequently focuses on her children, generating significant engagement and positively impacting businesses by providing exposure to new audiences. The bakery owner's subsequent actions included creating a spoof GoFundMe page, referencing Binky's large online following and using an AI-generated image of a 'Made In Chelsea'-inspired yellow train cake.\The debate has triggered a broader conversation surrounding the practice of influencers requesting free products and services in exchange for social media exposure. This practice, often referred to as 'contra deals,' has become prevalent in the digital age, with varying perspectives on its ethical implications. Some see it as a mutually beneficial arrangement, providing businesses with marketing opportunities and influencers with complimentary products. Others, like Reshmi, view it as an attempt to exploit businesses, particularly small ones, by leveraging the influencer's platform without providing fair compensation. The case raises questions about the value of social media exposure and the responsibilities of influencers and businesses in such collaborations. The public discussion has highlighted the potential for misunderstandings and the importance of clear communication in these interactions. The incident also shines a light on the challenges faced by small businesses and the power dynamics at play in the influencer economy, prompting a deeper consideration of the fairness and transparency of such arrangements. \Additionally, the situation provides an insight into the processes that influence decisions in the influencer space. The fact that the initial contact came from Binky’s PA indicates that there are multiple layers involved in managing influencers’ social media profiles and business interactions. The detailed responses from both parties showcase the need to define expectations and establish clear guidelines about payment structures and the role of third parties. The incident offers a case study in managing influencer requests, outlining several key lessons about setting boundaries and understanding when a potential collaboration might not be a good fit





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