Binky Felstead Faces Backlash Over Alleged Free Cake Request

Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead has been publicly criticised by a bakery owner for allegedly requesting a free cake for her son's birthday in exchange for an Instagram post, sparking a debate on influencer culture.

Former Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead , 35, has been embroiled in controversy after a London bakery owner, Reshmi Bennett , publicly called her out for allegedly requesting a free cake in exchange for an Instagram post. The incident, which has sparked a debate about influencer culture and business practices, unfolded when Bennett, owner of Anges de Sucre, shared screenshots of emails from Binky's team requesting a cake for her son Wilder's third birthday.

The request was framed as a 'gifted' collaboration, with an Instagram post offered in return. Bennett, known for her stance against freebies for exposure, didn't take the request lightly, and the ensuing public shaming has generated significant attention. The email exchange showed that the initial contact came from Binky’s personal assistant, who inquired about a yellow train cake and suggested a collaboration. The bakery owner attempted to turn it into a regular sale by asking about the client's budget and image references. However, Binky’s team reiterated the offer of a gifted cake in exchange for an Instagram story. In response, Bennett expressed her disappointment and referenced Binky's wealth, suggesting it would be better for the reality star to pay. Later, after Bennett shared screenshots of the communication on Instagram, Binky’s team responded, claiming that the goal was never to get a free cake and emphasized that Binky's Instagram content heavily features her children. \Binky’s representative confirmed the 'standard contra enquiry' and expressed disappointment that the private request was shared publicly, highlighting that such deals are common within the industry. Following the public shaming, Binky shared photos from her family trip to New York, including images from Grand Central Station and of her daughter next to a Tesla Cybertruck. Reshmi Bennett, 42, has previously made headlines for her strong opinions against influencers requesting free cakes, using her social media to clearly state that she doesn't accept 'exposure' as payment. The screenshots shared by Bennett revealed the initial request from Binky's team, which read: 'Yellow train cake! We would also be interested in collaborating who has 1.4million Instagram followers.' This interaction has ignited a discussion regarding the ethics of influencer marketing and the expectations placed upon businesses by celebrities. After Reshmi shared the screenshots, Binky's team also said they made 'a valid point about optics' and would speak to the star before deciding whether to pay. Despite the backlash, Binky's team insisted the goal was never to grab a free cake, claiming her Instagram content around her children can have a positive effect for businesses.\The saga highlights the ongoing tensions between influencers, businesses, and the public, with questions raised about the value of social media exposure versus monetary payment. The incident serves as a cautionary tale for both influencers and businesses, emphasizing the importance of transparent and mutually agreeable arrangements. Binky Felstead's response to the criticism, sharing family holiday photos, has been interpreted by some as a way of brushing off the controversy. The core of the issue focuses on whether an influencer with a significant following should leverage their platform to receive complimentary services in exchange for promotion, and if such practices are ethical or exploitative. Bennett’s strong stance against the practice of trading exposure for goods and services has been widely supported by other business owners and members of the public. The debate encompasses whether collaborations should involve actual payment or be based solely on exposure, and the expectations that businesses should have. The incident has intensified the discussion regarding whether large-scale influencers should expect to pay for the products and services they use, in the same way, as their followers do





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Binky Felstead Influencer Free Cake Reshmi Bennett Anges De Sucre Instagram Social Media Celebrity Marketing

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