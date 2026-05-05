Binky Felstead Faces Backlash Over 'Freebie' Requests and More Celebrity News

Former Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead is embroiled in a dispute with a baker over requests for free cakes, while other celebrities share updates on beauty treatments, stage preferences, and fashion events.

Binky Felstead , known for her appearances on Made In Chelsea, has found herself embroiled in a public dispute with Reshmi Bennett , the owner of luxury cake business Anges de Sucre.

The controversy began when Binky’s assistant reportedly requested a ‘yellow train cake’ for her son’s birthday, offering online promotion in lieu of payment – a practice known as ‘gifting’. Bennett publicly rejected the offer and criticized Binky’s approach, leading another company, Funfetti, to reveal a similar experience with Binky regarding her wedding cake. Bennett suggests Binky could have resolved the situation by apologizing and offering a genuine collaboration, even extending an invitation for a baking class.

Binky, who resides in a £2million Edwardian home with her husband and children, defended the request as a standard collaboration attempt made while she was on holiday. Separately, soprano Camilla Kerslake underwent laser surgery to reduce wrinkles and has described the experience as intensely painful, even exceeding the pain she felt during childbirth.

The treatment, costing £715, was performed by aesthetics surgeon Vahe Karimyan, and Kerslake initially declined to disclose whether she received a discount in exchange for posting about it online, later adding ‘gifted’ to her posts. The singer, married to former England rugby star Chris Robshaw, admitted to not recognizing herself due to the swelling. In other celebrity news, actress Miriam Margolyes expressed her preference for shared stage performances over one-person shows, finding the latter isolating.

TV presenter Cathy Newman ensured her comfort on her new Sky News show by requesting a chair that allowed her to reach the floor, given her petite stature. Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones showcased a striking red leather dress at a pre-Met Gala dinner in New York, ahead of her role in a new adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility. The Met Gala itself has drawn criticism due to the involvement of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez as honorary co-chairs.

Finally, actress Honeysuckle Weeks experienced an awkward moment when she was unable to name her favorite fossil during a meeting with Sir David Attenborough





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Binky Felstead Reshmi Bennett Anges De Sucre Camilla Kerslake Miriam Margolyes Cathy Newman Daisy Edgar-Jones Met Gala Celebrity News Laser Surgery Freebies

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