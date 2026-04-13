Binky Felstead Faces Backlash Over Vinted Prices and Freebie Demands

Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead is facing criticism for listing used clothes at high prices on Vinted and seeking freebies from businesses in exchange for social media posts. Customers complain about ignored messages and unfulfilled sales.

Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead , aged 35, is facing a barrage of criticism and scrutiny over her business practices, particularly concerning her online sales and requests for complimentary goods. Recent revelations expose a pattern of seeking freebies, from luxury items to everyday services, in exchange for social media exposure.

Furthermore, her presence on the second-hand fashion platform Vinted is stirring controversy due to inflated prices and allegations of poor customer service. The unfolding situation paints a picture of a celebrity seemingly out of touch with realistic market values and the expectations of her followers. Felstead's Vinted profile has become a focal point of criticism. Buyers are expressing dissatisfaction through numerous one-star reviews and complaints of unresponsiveness. The prices listed for her used clothing items are drawing particular ire. For example, a pair of worn cowboy boots, lacking any branding, is priced at £40. A Marks & Spencer coat, described as having a 'slight stain,' is offered at £50. Items from luxury brands like La Coqueta are listed at prices that approach, or even surpass, their original retail value. These figures are significantly higher than comparable second-hand items on the same platform. Even everyday items like an M&S jumper are listed at £40, prompting questions about the rationale behind these prices. This pricing strategy has led to accusations of being 'tight' and 'astronomical' from social media users. The fact that she previously promoted Vinted on her Instagram as part of a paid partnership, while seemingly overcharging for items, further compounds the issue, leading to accusations of a lack of transparency and exploiting her platform for personal gain. The negative reaction is amplified by the context in which these sales are occurring. Felstead has previously used her platform to promote Vinted through a sponsored post. The platform was described as 'completely free to download, really simple to use and absolutely no seller fees.' Now, the public perception is that she is potentially being paid to use the app and then subsequently charging inflated prices for used items. The response from buyers has been largely negative, with many reporting ignored messages and unfulfilled sales. Multiple one-star ratings, generated due to incomplete transactions, highlight the disappointing experiences of her customers. This situation is not an isolated incident. The exposure of her freebie requests has further fueled the negative sentiment. Before the Vinted controversy, she faced criticism from a cake business owner for requesting a complimentary cake for her toddler's birthday, in return for social media promotion. This behavior, alongside the Vinted practices, is damaging to her public image and could impact her future partnerships. The recent controversies cast a shadow on her brand, raising questions about her ethics and business acumen. In 2021, Binky asked a baker to make her a wedding and birthday cake in exchange for posts on her Instagram accoun





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