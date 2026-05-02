Binky Felstead's Freebie Scandal: From Death Threats to Wedding Cake Payments

Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead faced intense backlash after revelations about her requests for free services during her home renovation, leading to death threats and a PR crisis. She has now paid the baker she ghosted for five years.

Binky Felstead , the star of Made in Chelsea, has found herself at the center of a controversy regarding her home renovation and requests for free services from small businesses.

The 35-year-old has been renovating her £3.6 million Victorian home in Barnes, London, since November 2024, and a significant portion of the luxurious interiors – including bathrooms, decorations, a sauna, carpets, and garden landscaping – have been ‘gifted’ to her in exchange for promotion on her Instagram page. This practice came under scrutiny after Binky asked a baker to create a £350 cake for her son’s birthday for free, sparking a wave of similar stories from other business owners who had received similar requests.

The most notable case involved a request for a nine-tier wedding cake from Funfetti London, a small bakery, with Binky promising extensive social media coverage in return. The situation escalated when Binky allegedly failed to fulfill her promotional commitments, including a promised feature in Hello! magazine and social media posts, and subsequently ignored the baker’s invoices for five years.

Other businesses, such as an illustrator and an upholsterer, also came forward with accounts of being asked to provide services for free in exchange for ‘exposure’. The backlash against Binky was intense, leading to death threats and accusations of being a ‘bad mum’ directed at her through social media. Binky has since addressed the controversy, stating that the level of personal abuse has been deeply upsetting and has caused her significant anxiety.

While she defends gifting as a common practice within the influencer world, she acknowledges her fault in the Funfetti situation and has now arranged payment for the wedding cake. Despite her claims about the value of exposure for small businesses, the incident has damaged Binky’s reputation, with many labeling her as ‘queen of the freebies’.

Her PR team is actively working to mitigate the damage, but the controversy has highlighted the ethical considerations surrounding influencer marketing and the potential for exploitation of small businesses. The Daily Mail reports that the gifted items represent only a fraction of the benefits Binky receives annually through her Instagram account, which boasts 1.4 million followers. The case raises questions about the responsibility of influencers to fairly compensate creators and the transparency of promotional partnerships.

The incident serves as a cautionary tale for both influencers and businesses engaging in such arrangements, emphasizing the importance of clear agreements and fulfilled commitments





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