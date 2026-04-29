Bio-Rad Launches PTC Harmony Thermal Cyclers for Affordable High-Performance PCR

Bio-Rad Laboratories introduces the PTC Harmony Thermal Cycler line, including PTC Harmony 96 and PTC Harmony Deepwell models, offering reliable thermal performance at a lower price point for PCR applications like sequencing, cloning, and genotyping.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced the launch of the PTC Harmony Thermal Cycler line, designed to offer broader access to optimized workflows for PCR applications such as sequencing, cloning, and genotyping.

The PTC Harmony 96 and PTC Harmony Deepwell are the latest additions to Bio-Rad's next generation of conventional PCR thermal cyclers. These instruments are specifically engineered for a broader range of budgets while maintaining the same high thermal performance as the established PTC Tempo line. This strategic expansion aims to democratize access to reliable PCR technology for academic institutions, biopharmaceutical companies, and smaller research laboratories that require consistent, high-quality results without the premium price tag.

The PTC Harmony Thermal Cyclers feature a streamlined design that prioritizes ease of use without compromising on precision. Key enhancements include an intuitive user interface that simplifies protocol setup and management, a manual lid operation for greater user control, and flexible connectivity options that allow seamless integration into existing laboratory workflows. By reducing complexity, Bio-Rad enables scientists to focus more on their experimental outcomes rather than instrument operation.

The new line is particularly tailored to meet the needs of academic and biopharma customers who are increasingly seeking simplified yet high-performance devices that can handle routine PCR tasks as well as more demanding applications like high-throughput genotyping and next-generation sequencing library preparation. The PTC Harmony Deepwell model, in particular, accommodates deep-well plates, making it ideal for larger volume reactions and extended cycling protocols common in cloning and sample preparation.

Leveraging over 35 years of engineering expertise in thermal cycler technology, Bio-Rad has built the PTC Harmony line to deliver faster PCR runs, higher thermal accuracy, and exceptional reproducibility. This reliability is critical for experiments where even minor temperature variations can compromise data quality. According to Stephen Kulisch, Vice President of Genomics Product Management at Bio-Rad, the company remains committed to developing robust and efficient thermal cyclers that meet the evolving needs of scientists worldwide.

The PTC Harmony series not only expands Bio-Rad's portfolio but also reinforces its position as a trusted partner in genomics research. With the launch of these affordable yet powerful cyclers, Bio-Rad aims to accelerate scientific discovery by removing financial and technical barriers, allowing more researchers to perform high-quality PCR with confidence. The instruments are expected to be available globally in the coming months, with support and validation services provided by Bio-Rad's extensive technical network





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PCR Thermal Cycler Bio-Rad PTC Harmony Genotyping Equipment Affordable Lab Instruments DNA Amplification

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