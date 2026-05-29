A feature story exploring the emerging field of biocomputing, where human brain cells are used to perform computational tasks, its potential applications, ethical considerations, and future prospects.

JMIR Publications released a feature story on the emerging field of biocomputing in its News and Perspectives section on May 29, 2026. The article, authored by science journalist Simon Spichak, MSc, is titled "Biocomputing: Beyond the Hype" and investigates how biotech companies like Cortical Labs and FinalSpark harness human brain cells connected to electrodes, performing computational functions and testing the cells' responses to electrical and chemical stimuli.

To create biocomputers, scientists grow organoids-small spheres of neural tissue-on top of multi-electrode arrays in a hardware shell, which can then be used for a variety of applications ranging from testing medications to playing video games. The technology is still nascent, but early and potential applications are promising, including accelerated drug discovery, personalized medicine, and novel approaches to artificial intelligence.

While the field is advancing, scientists are taking a proactive approach to ethical concerns, consulting with bioethicists to address potential risks before they escalate. The brain organoids used for biocomputing raise similar concerns to stem cell and organoid research, such as the moral status and development of potential consciousness in more advanced models, informed consent from donors, and issues around commercialization, ownership, and patents. Currently, biocomputing is limited by the unpredictability of the organoids' activity, which complicates training.

However, as researchers' understanding of this nascent field develops, biocomputing may have major implications for biomedical research and computing. The article appears in the Journal of Medical Internet Research with the citation: Spichak, S., et al. (2026) Biocomputing: Beyond the Hype. Journal of Medical Internet Research. DOI: 10.2196/100949. https://www.jmir.org/2026/1/e100949





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Biocomputing Brain Organoids Cortical Labs Finalspark Ethical Concerns

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