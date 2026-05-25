Biomarker Breakthroughs and Gaps in Measuring Fruit and Vegetable Consumption

A narrative review in Nutrition Bulletin evaluates blood, urine and skin markers for fruit and vegetable intake, applying an eight‑criteria validation framework and recommending a multimarker strategy to strengthen dietary assessment in health research.

A recent narrative review published in Nutrition Bulletin examines the current landscape of biochemical markers that could improve the measurement of fruit and vegetable consumption in dietary research.

The authors, led by Dr Sanchari Sinha Dutta, explain that traditional self‑report tools such as food frequency questionnaires and 24 hour recalls are vulnerable to recall bias and other sources of error, which in turn weaken the links drawn between diet and disease risk. To address this gap, the review analyses a range of candidate biomarkers found in blood, urine and skin, assessing each against an eight‑point validation framework that includes plausibility, dose response, time response, robustness, reliability, stability, analytical performance and interlaboratory reproducibility.

By applying these criteria, the authors highlight both the promise and the limitations of the most studied markers, arguing that no single indicator can yet replace a comprehensive dietary assessment. Among the urinary markers, potassium stands out because it is abundant in many fruits and vegetables and is excreted largely unchanged in the urine. Studies show a clear dose‑dependent relationship between urinary potassium and vegetable intake, yet the association with fruit consumption is inconsistent.

Moreover, renal excretion of potassium can be altered by medications, disease states and hormonal fluctuations, which reduces its specificity as a total fruit and vegetable intake marker. Practical challenges also emerge: collecting a complete 24‑hour urine sample is burdensome for participants and may limit large‑scale application. Flavonoids, another group of compounds examined, are polyphenolic substances present in a wide variety of plant foods.

Short‑term intake of fruits and vegetables is reflected in the levels of flavonoid metabolites measured in 24‑hour urine collections, making them attractive candidates for recent consumption markers. However, their metabolic pathways are complex and can be influenced by gut microbiota composition, food matrix effects and inter‑individual variability, which complicates interpretation.

The review also discusses serum and erythrocyte folate, serum vitamin C and carotenoids measured in blood or skin as longer‑term indicators, each with its own set of analytical strengths and weaknesses. The authors conclude that a multimarker approach, combining several complementary biomarkers, is likely to provide the most accurate estimate of total fruit and vegetable intake and enhance the validity of epidemiological studies that link diet to chronic disease outcomes





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Biomarkers Fruit And Vegetable Intake Metabolomics Dietary Assessment Epidemiology

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