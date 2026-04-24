Biopics Fall Short: 'Mother Mary' and 'Michael' Offer Superficial Portraits

Reviews of 'Mother Mary' and 'Michael' highlight their shortcomings as biopics, with 'Mother Mary' being criticized for its stylistic excess and 'Michael' for its sanitized portrayal of the King of Pop.

Two recent biopics, ' Mother Mary ' and 'Michael,' offer vastly different cinematic experiences, both falling short of their potential.

'Mother Mary,' starring Anne Hathaway, attempts a grandiose psychodrama centered around a troubled pop icon preparing for a comeback. The film, reminiscent of an overlong perfume commercial, follows Mary as she seeks the assistance of her former dress designer, Sam, played by Michaela Coel. While the premise hints at a compelling exploration of creative collaboration and past relationships, writer-director David Lowery overindulges in supernatural elements and overwrought dialogue, ultimately sacrificing substance for style.

The film feels bloated and self-indulgent, with performances that lean towards the mannered, particularly from Coel. The constant, verbose exchanges between the two leads feel artificial and detract from any genuine emotional connection. The inclusion of unnecessary body horror and a ghostly figure further muddies the narrative, leaving the viewer wanting more depth and less spectacle.

In contrast, 'Michael,' a biopic about the life of Michael Jackson, presents a sanitized and overwhelmingly positive portrayal of the King of Pop. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson (Michael's nephew), the film focuses on Jackson's early career, culminating in 1988. The film is heavily influenced by the Jackson family, with six executive producers bearing the Jackson surname, and the leading man being a direct relative.

This familial involvement results in a remarkably one-sided narrative that glosses over the numerous controversies that plagued Jackson's life. The film avoids any mention of the serious allegations of child sexual abuse, presenting Jackson as a messianic figure dispensing love and entertainment. The narrative is laden with exposition, relying on heavy-handed symbolism and a lack of nuance. The film's opening scenes, depicting Jackson's strict upbringing, set the tone for a relentlessly celebratory, yet ultimately incomplete, account of his life.

Both films suffer from a lack of critical engagement with their subjects.

'Mother Mary' drowns its potentially intriguing story in stylistic excess, while 'Michael' actively avoids confronting the darker aspects of its subject's legacy. While Hathaway delivers a committed performance, she is hampered by a script that prioritizes spectacle over substance. Similarly, Jaafar Jackson embodies the physicality of his uncle but is unable to imbue the role with the complexity it deserves.

Ultimately, both biopics feel like missed opportunities, offering superficial portrayals of complex individuals and failing to provide any truly insightful or challenging perspectives. They serve as cautionary tales about the dangers of unchecked artistic license and the influence of vested interests in biographical filmmaking. The films leave the audience with a sense of dissatisfaction, yearning for a more honest and nuanced exploration of their respective subjects





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