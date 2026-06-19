Birkenstock Gizeh EVA: A Waterproof, Washable Sandal for Summer

The Birkenstock Gizeh EVA is a waterproof, washable sandal that combines the brand's signature comfort with a lightweight, waterproof design. Made from flexible EVA material, it's easy to clean and perfect for beach days, poolside lounging, summer vacations, and everyday wear.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more As someone who practically lives in Birkenstocks all summer long, I was immediately intrigued when I spotted the Birkenstock Gizeh EVA on QVC.

I've long been a fan of the brand's signature comfort, but a waterproof, washable version of one of its most iconic sandals? That's the kind of summer upgrade that instantly grabs my attention. Birkenstock Recovery Thong Sandal - Gizeh EVA The Birkenstock Gizeh EVA combines the brand's signature comfort with a lightweight, waterproof design that's made for life on the go.

Crafted from flexible EVA material, the sandal is easy to clean and perfect for everything from beach days and poolside lounging to summer vacations and everyday wear. Use code WELCOME20 at checkout! $30 (was $50) ShopLet's be honest... summer can be rough on the feet. Between beach trips, pool days, surprise rain showers, even the cutest sandals can start looking a little worse for wear.

That's where the Gizeh EVA comes in. Made entirely from lightweight EVA material, this version of the classic Birkenstock sandal is designed to handle all the messiness that comes with warm-weather adventures. Right now the popular shoes are avaliable in seven colors and with code WELCOME2026 are marked down to just $30. Made from lightweight EVA material, the Birkenstock Gizeh delivers the comfort the brand is known for in a waterproof, travel-friendly design.

What I love most is that Birkenstock didn't sacrifice the features that made the brand famous in the first place. The sandal still features the recognizable thong silhouette and supportive footbed that fans have loved for years. It just happens to be much lighter, completely waterproof, and incredibly easy to clean. If you've ever hesitated to wear your favorite sandals near water, these solve that problem immediately.

Summer calendars tend to fill up fast with vacations, weekend getaways, outdoor concerts, beach days, and everything in between. Having a sandal that can transition seamlessly between activities is a huge win! Another reason the Gizeh EVA stands out is its versatility. While some waterproof sandals lean heavily into sporty territory, these still maintain the effortlessly stylish look Birkenstock is known for.

RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share They pair just as easily with a swimsuit and cover-up as they do with linen pants, denim shorts, or a casual summer dress. That kind of flexibility makes them a practical addition to any warm-weather wardrobe. Of course, comfort remains the biggest selling point. Birkenstock has built an entire loyal following around supportive footwear, and for good reason.

Easy to clean and comfortable enough for all-day wear, it's a versatile sandal for beach days, vacations, and everyday adventures. Shoppers consistently praise the brand for creating sandals they can wear for hours at a time, whether they're exploring a new city, running errands, or simply spending a day on their feet. The Gizeh EVA delivers that same easygoing comfort in a package that's ready for summer's most unpredictable moments.

One shopper said: I have foot issues and these work for me. The ONLY thing I don't like is they can be sweaty but I just use a bit of powder. If you're searching for a sandal that can keep up with beach vacations, pool days, outdoor adventures, and everyday wear, the Birkenstock Gizeh EVA checks every box. Lightweight, waterproof, washable, and effortlessly versatile, it's easy to see why so many shoppers reach for this style year after year.

And with summer officially here, there's never been a better time to add a pair to your rotation





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Birkenstock Gizeh EVA Waterproof Sandals Washable Sandals Summer Fashion Comfortable Shoes

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