Birmingham City Council's new heritage plan faces backlash for omitting the word 'British' to emphasize diversity, with critics calling it poisonous and fiscally irresponsible.

Birmingham City Council has ignited a fierce political controversy after adopting a new heritage strategy that replaces the term 'British' with a heavy emphasis on diversity. The report, officially adopted on November 10, outlines how the local authority plans to protect and celebrate the city's history from 2026 to 2031. Critics, including Conservative housing spokesman Katie Lam, argue that the document creates a 'poisonous' divide by erasing the word 'British' while mentioning 'diversity' 29 times.

Core Mechanics Of The Heritage Plan

The adopted strategy replaces the outdated 2014 to 2019 version and sets specific guidelines for managing the city's historical assets. The text explicitly states that celebrating Birmingham's heritage means amplifying its diverse voices. It further instructs that the authority must empower diverse communities to shape how their heritage is interpreted by the public.

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Supporters of the plan argue that these measures accurately reflect the modern demographic reality of the city. They contend that the new language ensures all residents feel represented in the narrative of local history, moving away from a singular historical focus to one that includes a broader range of cultural contributions.

Political Opposition And Funding Allegations

Katie Lam, a Conservative housing spokesman, has sharply criticized the council's decision-making process. She described the strategy as 'divisive' and suggested that the council is splitting people into groups to decide which ones require amplification. Lam pointed out that the phrase 'global majority communities' appears five times in the report, a detail she claims highlights a biased approach to historical documentation.

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Lam further alleged that financial pressures influenced the timing of this report. She noted that Birmingham City Council effectively declared itself bankrupt in September 2023 and has the highest debt among UK local authorities, totaling £3.5 billion in the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year. She suggested the council is chasing taxpayer grants from organizations like Arts Council England, which prioritize inclusion as a criterion for funding.

Council Internal Dissent And Reform Critique

Internal dissent within the council also surfaced through Reform UK group leader Councillor Jex Parkin. Parkin stated it is 'not acceptable to change the heritage of this city in written format' to make it inaccurate. He argued that the complete omission of the word 'British' ignores the foundation upon which the city was built during the Industrial Revolution.

While Parkin acknowledged the importance of recognizing the contributions of other communities, he insisted that British heritage must be recognized as a priority. He called for a 'fundamental change from top to bottom' of the report to ensure historical accuracy and prevent the erasure of key national historical identifiers.

Impact On Community Relations And Future Steps

The controversy has extended beyond political rhetoric into broader community debates about identity. Green Party Councillor Julien Pritchard, the deputy leader of Birmingham City Council, accused critics of stoking division. He argued that implying those who reference diverse communities are not British is a dangerous line of reasoning that undermines social cohesion.

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The debate also highlights ongoing tensions regarding the council's administrative priorities. Critics have pointed to the hiring of an Assistant Director for Community Services and Equality, Diversity & Inclusion on a salary of £103,165 in 2022 as evidence of misplaced focus. As the strategy moves into its implementation phase from 2026, these conflicts will likely shape how Birmingham interprets and presents its rich industrial and cultural legacy to the world.