Birmingham Cyclist Dies After Hit-and-Run Collision, Driver Still at Large

A 29-year-old cyclist, Thomas Brown, has died following a hit-and-run accident in Birmingham. The driver remains unidentified, but police are investigating. The victim leaves behind a partner and a young son.

A 29-year-old cyclist, Thomas Brown , who was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in Birmingham last week, has tragically passed away. Described by his family and friends as 'the kindest soul,' Brown was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Heath Way, Hodge Hill, on April 26.

He was immediately rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital but succumbed to his injuries earlier this week, leaving behind his partner, Emma, and their two-year-old son, Riley. The driver responsible for the incident remains at large, though West Midlands Police have recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in the collision. Forensic examinations are currently underway as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward, particularly those who may have witnessed a black Estate-type car that failed to stop at the scene around 7:45 pm and was last seen heading toward Coleshill Road. Thomas' mother, Tobi Brown, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the funeral expenses, while tributes on social media have poured in, praising him as a 'lovely and kind lad' who was always ready to assist others.

In an interview with BirminghamLive, Ms. Brown expressed her devastation, stating that her son was on his way to meet his partner when the car allegedly jumped the curb at high speed and struck him from behind, causing catastrophic head injuries. She lamented the loss of her son, emphasizing that no one has been held accountable for his death.

Detective Sergeant Adam Alcock from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit confirmed that specialized officers are supporting the grieving family during this difficult time. He appealed to the public for any information that could aid the investigation, noting that road collisions have severe and lasting consequences. Alcock also mentioned that CCTV footage indicates there were other vehicles and witnesses at the scene, urging them to contact the police.

The community has rallied around the Brown family, offering condolences and support as they navigate this tragic loss. Authorities remain committed to finding justice for Thomas and ensuring that those responsible are brought to account





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