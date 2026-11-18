A Birmingham court has issued an interim injunction banning unauthorized flags on street infrastructure. Residents face prison for breaches as tensions over public safety and protest rights escalate in the city.

A judge in Birmingham has issued a strict legal order prohibiting individuals from attaching St George flags to bridges and lampposts across the city. This legal intervention follows urgent warnings from local councillors that the widespread display of these banners poses significant risks to public safety and community order. The interim prohibitory injunction specifically targets unauthorized attachments to highway infrastructure and is enforced against co-founder Ryan Bridge, Ben Cullen, and persons unknown.

Individuals who breach this new court order face severe consequences, including potential imprisonment for up to two years, heavy fines, or the seizure of their assets for contempt of court. Police officers are now empowered to detain anyone immediately without a warrant if they have reasonable suspicion that the injunction has been violated. This measure is designed to swiftly address incidents of disorder and ensure the safety of both residents and the activists involved in the flag-raising campaigns.

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Council Safety Arguments and Legal Basis

Birmingham City Council successfully argued that the unregulated attachment of flags to street furniture creates genuine safety hazards and obstructs visibility for pedestrians and drivers. The council stated that these displays interfere with highway assets and have contributed to rising tensions and civil disorder within local neighborhoods. They highlighted specific incidents where flag-raising activities led to injuries, including one case where a man suffered a broken leg while operating a cherry picker during the installation process.

Furthermore, the council reported that staff members tasked with removing the flags have faced harassment, intimidation, and alleged assaults during their duties. Councillor Jane Baston, the Cabinet Member for Equalities, Communities and Social Justice, emphasized that the legal action was necessary to protect workers and prevent further escalation. The council maintains that the injunction is a targeted response to unauthorized use of public infrastructure rather than a ban on the flags themselves.

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Defendants Challenge Rights and Free Expression

Ryan Bridge and his legal team strongly opposed the injunction, arguing that it infringes upon their fundamental rights under the European Convention on Human Rights. Liam Wells, representing Bridge, told the court that the activist only encourages people to express their views and that the court order would have a chilling effect on freedom of expression. Bridge admitted to attaching flags to street furniture but contended that his actions were a form of protected protest and political speech.

The court heard that multiple members of the Raise The Colours group, including approximately twenty attendees at the initial hearing, wore organizational T-shirts to show solidarity. The group has been at the center of controversy in Birmingham since August of the previous year, when the council first ordered the removal of British flags from lampposts, sparking significant local outrage. The defense argued that the blanket ban on attaching flags to public items was disproportionately restrictive of their civil liberties.

Judicial Clarification on Scope and Protections

High Court Judge Kelly issued the interim injunction while clarifying its specific limitations to prevent misunderstandings about the nature of the ruling. She explicitly stated that the court is not banning the Union Jack, pride flags, or any other specific symbols of identity or patriotism. The order is narrowly tailored to restrain the unauthorized physical attachment of any flags to highway street furniture or infrastructure within the administrative area of Birmingham.

Judge Kelly acknowledged the emotive language surrounding the application but stressed that the goal is to regulate conduct rather than suppress ideology. She noted that the injunction covers flags of all types but is strictly limited to the physical act of attaching them to public assets without permission. This distinction aims to balance public safety concerns with the right to display symbols in appropriate, authorized locations.

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Immediate Impact on Residents and Future Hearings

The ruling has immediate implications for residents who wish to display flags in their communities. Councillor Baston clarified that residents remain free to display flags on their own private property, provided they do not attach them to public street furniture. The council is asking residents and community groups to support the new approach by ensuring any displays are placed only where explicit permission exists, thereby avoiding legal penalties.

A follow-up hearing is scheduled to take place in Birmingham on Thursday to review the interim measures and consider further evidence. The court will determine whether the injunction should remain in place permanently based on the balance between public safety and the rights of protest. The decision marks a significant legal development in the ongoing dispute over how national symbols are displayed in public spaces across the United Kingdom.