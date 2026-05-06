Birmingham's Former Wedding Venue Turned Migrant Hotel with Arcade Games Sparks Debate

A Grade II listed hotel in Birmingham, once a luxury wedding venue, now houses asylum seekers with arcade games and leisure facilities, raising questions about taxpayer funding and government policies on migrant accommodations.

A Grade II listed hotel in Birmingham , previously known for its grandeur as a wedding venue, has been repurposed to house asylum seekers , complete with an arcade-style gaming room and other leisure facilities.

The Rowton Hotel, once a three-star establishment offering rooms at £70 per night, now accommodates around 300 male migrants, primarily from Middle Eastern countries like Afghanistan and Iraq. The communal area features retro arcade games such as Pac Man, Street Fighter, and Mortal Kombat, along with pool tables, darts, and an air hockey table, all funded by taxpayers. A blogger who captured footage inside the hotel remarked on the high-quality facilities, questioning their cost and accessibility to the public.

The Home Office has faced criticism over the use of hotels for asylum seekers, with concerns raised about the expenses, security, and the standard of accommodations provided. The government has defended its approach, stating that it is working to reduce reliance on hotels by transitioning asylum seekers to more basic accommodations, including former military sites. Despite this, the projected cost of housing migrants in hotels over the next decade has risen significantly, from £4.5 billion in 2019 to £15.3 billion.

The Rowton Hotel was initially rejected as a site for asylum seekers in 2021 but was later approved. The facility, once a luxury venue, now operates under a government contract with private companies like Serco, Clearsprings, and Mears, which manage the accommodations. The controversy extends beyond Birmingham, with protests occurring at other hotels housing migrants, such as the Britannia International in Canary Wharf and The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following incidents involving migrants.

Birmingham City Council clarified that it does not manage or fund these accommodations, as they are overseen by the Home Office. The council emphasized that the facilities in question are pre-existing features of the hotel and not provided by local authorities. The Home Office reiterated its commitment to reducing the number of asylum seekers in hotels and moving them to more cost-effective housing solutions





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