Birth Keeper Emily Lal Faces Perjury Charges After Client Death

Emily Lal faces potential perjury charges and jail time after her client Stacey Warnecke died in childbirth. A recorded call contradicts her coroner testimony.

Emily Lal, a self-described birth keeper, is facing serious legal repercussions after her client, Stacey Warnecke, died following a home birth in September 2025. The Coroners Court of Victoria is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the thirty-year-old mother, which has led to allegations that Lal lied under oath. This development marks a significant escalation in the inquiry into the unassisted birth that resulted in Warnecke's passing due to postpartum hemorrhage complications.

Contradictory Evidence Emerges In Court

A phone conversation between Warnecke and Lal, played during the inquest last Monday, sharply contradicts the evidence Lal provided in earlier hearings. During the recording from January thirty-first, two thousand twenty-five, Warnecke expressed a desire for Lal to provide reassurance and check on her wellbeing, specifically stating she did not want medical tests and wished to cruise along with the pregnancy. The expectant mother described being petrified of going to a hospital and viewed Lal as a wise woman who could validate her choices.

Also read Susan Collins Faces Troy Jackson in Tight Maine Senate Race

However, when questioned by the court, Lal claimed she acted merely as a supportive friend rather than a source of medical or spiritual guidance. Counsel assisting the coroner, Rachel Ellyard, highlighted this discrepancy to Coroner Therese McCarthy. Ellyard urged the coroner to refer Lal to the Director of Public Prosecutions for potential perjury and other offenses related to her unregulated role as a birth keeper. Unlike midwives, birth keepers are not clinically trained professionals, raising serious questions about the safety and oversight of such arrangements.

Aggressive Confrontation With Media

Despite the ongoing legal scrutiny, Lal appeared unwilling to address the public or media regarding the tragedy. When approached by the Daily Mail at her Mill Park home north of Melbourne, she experienced a visible emotional breakdown. The confrontation began when freelance photographer Stephen Cook captured images of Lal outside her residence while her children played on the street. Lal subsequently gathered her children and rushed inside, initiating a tense and dangerous interaction with the press.

Advertisement

The situation escalated into what has been described as a bizarre game of cat and mouse. Lal accused the journalists of putting her in danger and instructed a postal worker to call the police. She was observed driving her red SUV over the gutter onto a nearby park, revving the engine aggressively toward the reporter who remained in his vehicle. This behavior demonstrated a clear intent to intimidate rather than engage in dialogue about the unanswered questions stemming from the coronial inquest.

After driving her car at speed toward the journalist and swerving down the street, Lal pulled into a side street where she waited for the reporter. She then drove up behind his car, revving her engine and advancing closer in a confrontational manner. Cook, a former editor of the New Zealand Herald, noted that while they often deal with angry individuals, this encounter was particularly confronting. He stated his sole intention was to provide Lal with an opportunity to defend herself against serious allegations, but she was clearly under immense stress and refused any engagement.

Likely Legal Consequences And Background

Lal now faces the prospect of up to fifteen years in jail if convicted of perjury. The charges would stem from her testimony during the inquest into the death of Stacey Warnecke, who died in the hospital on September twenty-ninth, several hours after giving birth to her son, Axel, without medical assistance. The infant survived the traumatic event and is currently being cared for by his father, Nathan. The coroner has mandated that Lal return to answer further questions, but she previously refused to comply with these requests.

The case highlights the growing scrutiny of unregulated birth practices and the lack of clinical training among those who guide women through home births. The recorded evidence suggests that Warnecke relied heavily on Lal for emotional support and validation, viewing her as an authority figure despite Lal's untrained status. As the investigation continues, the pressure mounts on Lal to provide a coherent account of her role, which stands in stark contrast to the recorded conversation that played a pivotal role in the ongoing proceedings.