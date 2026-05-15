Biscuit Bargain at the Oldest Operating Biscuit Factory in the World

A social media influencer shares her experience of finding a bargain at the McVitie's Factory Shop in Carlisle, one of the oldest operating biscuit factories in the world.

Most people enjoy a good biscuit every now and then, and it's even better when you don't have to spend a fortune on them. If that sounds like you, then you might want to make your way down to the McVitie's Factory Shop in Carlisle to snap up a biscuit bargain .

The shop is a firm local favourite for purchasing bulk biscuits and 'factory seconds' (misshapen or slightly broken items) at considerably reduced prices. It is situated at the historic United Biscuits site on Church Street, which is famously the oldest operating biscuit factory in the world. One influencer, known as 'Carlisle Insider' on Instagram, popped down to the shop to see what deals she could uncover.

The social media personality, who has amassed more than 4,600 followers online, kicked off the video by saying: 'Did you know you can get loads of biscuits for cheap at the McVitie's factory?

' She was then seen heading into the shop where she picked up a 'mini pack' bag (which was actually enormous) for £4. She also discovered some Flipz for just 75p, as well as 50p packs of Tartlets. After leaving the shop, she spoke about her 'mini pack' bag, exclaiming: 'I actually can't believe that was £4.

' The influencer then emptied the bag of biscuits onto a table, revealing why it was called a 'mini pack' as it contained all miniature packets of biscuits. Writing in the caption, she said: 'Have you been to the McVitie's factory shop?! 75p Flipz though!

' The post proved a massive hit with followers, racking up more than 1,000 likes. One person exclaimed: 'I didn't know the public could visit the shop - thanks for sharing.

' While another added: 'I thought it was for staff only! Need to visit!

' A third also tagged their friend, writing: 'How have I never heard about this? We need a visit!

' The McVitie's factory in Carlisle — still fondly referred to by locals as 'Carr's' — is a landmark site that has been in operation since 1831, making it one of the oldest biscuit factories on the planet. It serves as a significant local employer, churning out much-loved brands including McVitie's Ginger Nuts, Bourbons, Custard Creams, and the savoury Carr's Water Biscuits.

The McVitie's brand boasts a heritage spanning nearly 200 years, with its roots tracing back to 1830 when Robert McVitie and his father William opened a modest 'provision' shop on Rose Street in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company officially claims to have been producing cakes and biscuits since 1839. In the years since, it has brought some of Britain's most beloved snacks to the nation's shelves, including Jaffa Cakes and Hobnobs





LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mcvitie's Factory Shop Carlisle Insider Factory Seconds Mini Pack Flipz Tartlets United Biscuits Carr's Water Biscuits Mcvitie's Ginger Nuts Bourbons Custard Creams Jaffa Cakes Hobnobs Oldest Operating Biscuit Factory In The World Local Favourite Biscuit Bargain Factory Seconds Mini Pack Flipz Tartlets United Biscuits Carr's Water Biscuits Mcvitie's Ginger Nuts Bourbons Custard Creams Jaffa Cakes Hobnobs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds United should turn to recent rivals for Joel Piroe replacement at bargain pricePiroe is expected to depart Elland Road after struggling for game time in the Premier League

Read more »

Man United 'racing' to wrap up Ederson deal as bargain asking price namedManchester United are expected to be in the transfer window for a new midfielder this summer and are keen to finalise a deal for the Atalanta star

Read more »

'Rooms look chic' with B&M's £20 lamp that looks similar to £85 Zara versionBargain hunters may be able to save a fortune by opting for this budget-friendly version

Read more »

Oldest Ever Presidents, Age of Joe Biden, and Trump's RecordThis article discusses the ages of the oldest ever presidents, the age of Joe Biden, and whether Donald Trump is older than George W Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

Read more »