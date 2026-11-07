Bishop Anne Dyer, Scotland's First Female Bishop, Faces Suspension Before Retirement

Bishop Anne Dyer of Aberdeen and Orkney has been suspended again over the St Andrew's Cathedral dispute and will retire on February 20, 2027. The diocese remains in administrative limbo.

Bishop Anne Dyer, 69, Scotland's first female bishop, has been suspended again while she serves the final months of her term in the Diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney, part of the Scottish Episcopal Church (SEC). The suspension follows a complaint that she breached church law in 2020 by unilaterally stripping St Andrew's Cathedral in Aberdeen of its status and designating St Mary's Church as its temporary replacement. With just four months left in the role, she is widely expected to remain sidelined and under investigation until she steps down.

Earlier, in a pastoral letter to her diocese written in late August, Bishop Anne Dyer had described her flock as 'very dear' to her and said it had been a privilege to serve them through 'joyful' and 'very challenging' times. She also announced her retirement plans and asked for prayers that she and her husband Roger might end their time in Aberdeen well. That tone contrasts sharply with the disputes that have dominated her tenure since she was appointed in 2017.

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Canonical Dispute Over St Andrew's Cathedral

The central dispute concerns the status of St Andrew's Cathedral, which the complaint says Bishop Anne Dyer removed without proper authority in 2020. The matter went before a preliminary proceedings committee, which referred it to the church's procurator. That referral triggered an automatic suspension under church rules.

Bishop Anne Dyer made St Mary's Church her official diocesan base and 'spiritual home'. In 2022, she commissioned her husband Roger as an assistant priest there. If a church tribunal finds she overstepped her authority, St Andrew's would be treated as never having legitimately lost its cathedral status.

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Until the legal questions are resolved, the diocese is in administrative limbo. Church members cannot say with certainty which building is their true cathedral. The complaint against Bishop Anne Dyer is not the first time she has faced accusations of acting without regard for church procedures.

Stakeholder Views on Bishop Anne Dyer

Lord Glenarthur, a respected peer, former government minister and lifelong Episcopalian, has openly criticised her record. He described her tenure in the Diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney as an unmitigated disaster for many people, himself included, and said she appears to lack insight into how her character affects others.

Lord Glenarthur pointed to the many complaints lodged against Bishop Anne Dyer under the disciplinary provisions of the Code of Canons, most of which involve allegations of abusive and bullying conduct. He argued that her credibility is severely compromised and suggested she should never have been installed. He also said the leaders of the Scottish Episcopal Church have much to answer for.

The church's College of Bishops selected Bishop Anne Dyer after the diocese twice failed to produce a shortlist of at least three suitable candidates. Seven of its 14 priests responded by signing an open letter of protest, which described the appointment as divisive and disrespectful. Her supporters have not been detailed in the source material.

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February 2027 Retirement and Diocese Impact

Bishop Anne Dyer is scheduled to retire on February 20, 2027, the date that her 70th birthday falls, which is the age at which church rules require retirement. Many members of the diocese are counting down to that date.

For the people of Aberdeen and Orkney, the immediate consequence is uncertainty over which church serves as their cathedral. Until the proceedings conclude, parishioners will continue to face an unresolved question about the diocese's leadership and governance during the remaining months of her term.