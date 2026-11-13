Bishop's Castle Town Council Consults Residents on New CCTV Network

Bishop's Castle Town Council seeks public feedback on proposed surveillance cameras before making a final decision on implementation for the local community.

Bishop's Castle Town Council has launched a formal consultation process to gauge resident support for installing closed-circuit television cameras across the town. The initiative aims to address community safety concerns while balancing individual privacy rights in the historic Shropshire location. Officials emphasize that this is strictly a preliminary survey to understand local sentiment before any concrete decisions are made regarding surveillance infrastructure.

Consultation Period And Survey Scope

The public consultation opened earlier this month and will remain open until December 11. During this window, the council invites all residents to participate in a survey designed to collect opinions on the necessity and scope of a potential CCTV network. The feedback gathered will help officials determine the specific parameters of any future scheme, ensuring that the proposal aligns with community expectations and values.

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Proposed Locations And Safety Goals

The survey asks participants if they believe the town requires public CCTV and highlights several specific areas currently under consideration for coverage. These suggested locations include School House Lane, Montgomery Road, Welsh Street, Banks Head, Kerry Lane, and the crossroads situated near the community college. The council asserts that the primary objective of these cameras is to support public safety and assist in preventing or investigating crime and anti-social behavior.

Stakeholder Collaboration And Oversight

This consultation has been prepared by a dedicated working group that includes representatives from the town council, local schools, police forces, and local health officials. By involving these diverse stakeholders, the council aims to create a balanced approach to surveillance that considers the perspectives of educators, law enforcement, and healthcare providers. This collaborative effort ensures that the potential impact on children, patients, and staff is thoroughly evaluated during the planning phase.

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Privacy Concerns And Financial Implications

While the council highlights safety benefits, it also openly acknowledges potential concerns regarding privacy, cost, proportionality, image retention, and the effect on the town's character. No money has been earmarked for the scheme at this stage, indicating that the project is not yet funded. However, if the proposal proceeds after the consultation period, it could be considered in the 2027/28 budget, allowing residents time to reflect on the long-term financial and social implications.

Next Steps In The Decision Process

The town council has stated that no final decision has been made on whether to introduce CCTV to the town. Instead, the views of residents will provide a clear idea of what any scheme could involve and whether there is sufficient public backing to move forward. Following the conclusion of the survey on December 11, the council will analyze the responses to determine the viability of the project and the appropriate areas for installation.