Bizarre Coincidences Draw Sandra Bullock and Jimmy Kimmel into D4vd Murder Case

The arrest of musician D4vd for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas has led to unexpected connections with Sandra Bullock and Jimmy Kimmel, as the investigation unfolds at a former Bullock property and near Kimmel's residence.

The arrest of musician D4vd in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas has taken a surprising and unsettling turn, drawing the attention of Hollywood A-listers Jimmy Kimmel and Sandra Bullock into the grim investigation. D4vd , whose legal name is David Burke, was taken into custody this week for the murder of Rivas, whose dismembered remains were discovered in September within the trunk of a Tesla. This vehicle was reportedly registered to Burke's address in Texas.

The arrest took place at a rental property located in the Hollywood Hills, a property that once belonged to the celebrated actress Sandra Bullock. While Bullock sold the house in 2018, the property's celebrity association has inadvertently linked her name to the unfolding tragedy. The house, a spacious four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence, was being rented out for a considerable sum of $17,500 per month at the time of Burke's apprehension, according to information from a now-removed Zillow listing.

Bullock had originally purchased the lavish bungalow in 2001 for $1.48 million and owned it for 17 years before selling it for $2.9 million. The property, built in 1942, is situated on a block that is also home to late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel himself reportedly found himself in the midst of the police activity surrounding Burke's arrest. Authorities had cordoned off the street leading to the residence to conduct their search, and the closure remained in effect around 8 pm when Kimmel was returning home. Sources indicate that while the road was blocked, local residents were permitted to access their properties. Therefore, Kimmel was apparently allowed to pass through the roadblock, placing him in close proximity to the scene. This unusual proximity and the shared residential area have made Kimmel a focal point of the bizarre coincidences surrounding the case.

The case against D4vd alleges a romantic relationship between the 21-year-old singer and the victim, Celeste Rivas, who was only 13 when she was last seen. Rivas's family reported her missing in spring 2024, and while she had a history of running away, this disappearance led to a horrifying discovery. Her remains were found in the front trunk of a Tesla, which had been left abandoned on a public street for over 72 hours before being impounded by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Employees at the tow yard reported a foul odor emanating from the vehicle, prompting them to contact the authorities. Upon investigation, officers found that Rivas had been dismembered, with her decomposed head and torso located in a cadaver bag. The discovery was made just days after what would have been her 15th birthday, though medical examiners believe she died significantly earlier due to the advanced state of decomposition.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office concluded that Rivas had been deceased in the vehicle for an extended duration. She was found wearing black leggings, a tube top, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings. Neighbors had observed the Tesla being moved multiple times in the preceding months before it was ultimately left on Bluebird Avenue in the Hollywood Hills.

Legal documents filed in petitions requesting Burke's parents to testify before a grand jury describe him as a primary 'target' in Rivas's death, specifically mentioning a 'Count of Murder.' However, D4vd's legal team has vehemently denied his involvement, stating that he did not murder Rivas and is not responsible for her death. They emphasized that no indictment has been returned and no criminal complaint has been filed, asserting that Burke was merely detained on suspicion and that they will vigorously defend his innocence.

The LAPD has confirmed that David Burke, a 21-year-old Los Angeles resident, has been arrested for the murder of Celeste Rivas and is being held without bail. The case is slated to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, and the grand jury investigation commenced in mid-November





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