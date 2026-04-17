Bizarre Coincidences Link Sandra Bullock's Former Home and Jimmy Kimmel to Grisly Murder Case

The arrest of singer D4vd for the murder of a 14-year-old girl has been marked by unusual coincidences, including the crime scene being a former property of Sandra Bullock and the suspect's arrest occurring near Jimmy Kimmel's residence.

The arrest of 21-year-old singer D4vd , whose real name is David Burke, for the alleged murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas has been overshadowed by a series of unusual coincidences involving prominent Hollywood figures. Burke was apprehended this week at a rental property in the Hollywood Hills, a house that was previously owned by acclaimed actress Sandra Bullock .

While the property has not belonged to Bullock since 2018, its former ownership and the high rental price of $17,500 per month have drawn attention. The house, originally purchased by Bullock in 2001 for $1.48 million and sold for $2.9 million in 2018, is situated on a block where comedian Jimmy Kimmel also resides. Kimmel reportedly found himself caught in the periphery of D4vd's arrest due to police activity. Authorities had cordoned off the street leading to the house to conduct their search. As Kimmel was returning home around 8 PM, he encountered the roadblock. However, residents were permitted to access their properties, allowing Kimmel to pass through the restricted area. Celeste Rivas's remains were discovered in September of last year inside the front trunk of a Tesla. Police stated the vehicle was registered to D4vd's Texas address. He was officially named a suspect in February, following the unsealing of court documents. Evidence suggests Rivas, who went missing from her Lake Elsinore home in spring 2024 at the age of 13, was romantically involved with the 21-year-old singer at the time of her death. This was reportedly not the first time she had run away from home. The grim discovery of Rivas's remains was made after the Tesla, believed to be D4vd's, had been parked on a public street for over 72 hours. Tow yard employees alerted the police due to a noticeable stench emanating from the vehicle. Investigators subsequently found Rivas's decomposed head and torso in a cadaver bag. The medical examiner determined that Rivas had been deceased for an extended period and was severely decomposed. She was found wearing black leggings, a tube top, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings. Neighbors had observed the Tesla being moved multiple times in the months prior to its abandonment on Bluebird Avenue in the Hollywood Hills. Petitions filed to compel D4vd's parents to testify before a Los Angeles County grand jury described him as a 'target' in Rivas's death, potentially involved in the offenses of murder. D4vd's legal team has vehemently denied his involvement, stating that he did not cause Rivas's death and that no indictment or criminal complaint has been filed. They assert he has only been detained on suspicion and they will vigorously defend his innocence. Following Burke's arrest, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that David Burke, a 21-year-old Los Angeles resident, was taken into custody without bail for the murder of Celeste Rivas. The case is slated for presentation to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office on Monday, with the grand jury investigation into D4vd commencing in mid-November. The bizarre convergence of D4vd's arrest, Bullock's former residence, and Kimmel's proximity to the scene has added an unusual layer to this deeply tragic case





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