Bizarre Sumo vs Boxer Crossover Fight: Chiyotairyu Hidemasa vs Jorge Menasalvas

A sumo wrestler and an undefeated professional boxer faced off in a crossover fight, with the sumo star using his superior grappling ability and weight advantage to win a unanimous decision victory.

A bizarre new crossover fight pitted a sumo wrestler against an undefeated professional boxer , and the result was certainly interesting. Many combat sports organizations have been staging less conventional crossover fight s in order to bring in viewers who are curious.

In one of the most notable examples, former world's strongest man Eddie Hall knocked out the Neffati Brothers, who collectively weighed under 300lbs (136kg). But Usyk v Verhoeven wasn't the only crossover event taking place over the weekend, as Spanish promotion Dogfight Wild Tournament held their fourth event, Tokyo Blood, in Madrid, Spain. According to their official website, their events provide 'an experience where the fight breaks all traditional formats and each match takes the spectacle to the next level.

' As part of the recent card, sumo wrestler Chiyotairyu Hidemasa faced off against 5-0 professional boxer Jorge Menasalvas in an event where there was almost 130lbs (59kg) in weight difference between the pair. Within seconds of the fight starting, it became clear that the sumo star's plan was simple: use his superior grappling ability and weight advantage to bully his opponent up against the cage and on the floor.

Throughout the bout, Hidemasa was able to chase down and completely overwhelm the boxer, slamming him to the floor and hitting him with several hammer-fists. After the full five rounds, the bout went to the scorecards with Hidemasa surprisingly picking up a comfortable unanimous decision victory. Elsewhere on the card, there was a five-way last-man-standing fight, the first-ever rap battle that led to a fight, and in the main event, a tag-team war between two couples.

Alejandra De Benito and boyfriend Alejandro Mena faced Alba Castro and her partner Jan Baran, with rules dictating that the MMA fighters could tag their partners in at any moment of the fight. When the fight started, it didn't take long for Baran to establish dominance over his opponent with a series of brutal leg kicks that forced Mena to run and tag in his girlfriend to take over.

And that's when De Benito decided to take things up another level, as within just seconds, she was able to end the fight by taking Castro down and submitting her with a rear-naked choke in less than a minute. Ben is a sports journalist who specializes in football, Formula One and MMA. He has written for publications such as Manchester Evening News, WiganToday, Manchester World and beIN Sports.

Throughout his career, he has interviewed top athletes including Gareth Southgate, Luke Littler, Tom Aspinall and Jenson Button. Enhanced Games prize money: Two events set to offer life-changing bonuses if world record broken Kyle Busch cause of death revealed as severe pneumonia, sepsis as NASCAR star's family issues statement





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Sumo Wrestler Professional Boxer Crossover Fight Grappling Ability Weight Advantage Unified Decision Victory

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