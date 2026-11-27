Discover the best Black Friday air fryer deals from top brands including Philips, Ninja, and Tefal. Save up to £120 on energy-efficient kitchen appliances starting from £32.

Significant price reductions on air fryers have commenced ahead of the major Black Friday shopping event, with initial retail prices dropping as low as £32. This surge in affordability coincides with a growing consumer demand for kitchen appliances that offer both culinary versatility and operational efficiency. The timing allows shoppers to secure high-end models from leading manufacturers at substantially reduced costs before inventory levels diminish.

Energy Efficiency And Operational Benefits

The primary driver behind the popularity of air fryers is their superior energy efficiency compared to traditional electric or gas ovens. These countertop devices heat up rapidly, eliminating the need for lengthy preheating periods that consume significant amounts of electricity while users wait for their meals. By circulating hot air at high speeds, they cook food faster and use less power per session, which directly translates to lower household utility bills over time. This makes them an attractive option for households looking to reduce their carbon footprint and monthly expenses simultaneously.

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Leading Brand Discounts And Stock Warnings

Major retailers have already reduced prices on popular models from brands such as Ninja, Philips, and Tefal as Black Friday sales officially begin. Stock for these discounted items tends to deplete rapidly, often disappearing faster than limited-edition confectionery items. Consumers are advised to act quickly to secure the best bargains on these high-demand kitchen appliances. The competition among retailers has resulted in aggressive pricing strategies that offer substantial savings for early adopters.

Space-Saving Designs And Multi-Function Capabilities

For consumers with limited kitchen workspace, innovative designs offer double the cooking capacity without occupying excessive counter area. The Philips model features a unique stacking mechanism with two baskets arranged vertically, allowing users to cook a main course and side dishes simultaneously in a compact footprint. Similarly, the Cookworks air fryer provides a massive 9L capacity split across two separate drawers, enabling batch-free cooking for large families. The Keplin air fryer also supports dual-zone cooking with independent temperature settings for each drawer, ensuring that chicken and chips can both reach their ideal texture at the same time.

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Glass Front Options And Aesthetic Variations

Several new models feature glass fronts, allowing users to monitor cooking progress without opening the drawer and releasing heat. The Cuisinart air fryer includes a 3.8L capacity and a glass window for visual monitoring, while the Ninja Crispi Pro offers a moss green aesthetic with a glass cooking pot for style-conscious buyers. The Tefal model provides an impressive 11L of space with preset programs to simplify the cooking process for large gatherings. Meanwhile, the VQ and Laura Ashley collaboration offers a floral design that appeals to those seeking cottage-core decor, with a 4.5L basket currently priced £15 lower during the sale period.

Budget-Friendly Choices And Warranty Inclusions

Entry-level options remain highly competitive, with Asda offering an 8L basket model featuring an LED touchscreen and variable controls for just £32. This model includes a two-year warranty and dishwasher-safe components, providing a reliable entry point into air frying technology. The Russell Hobbs single-basket model stands out for offering the largest percentage discount on the list, capable of accommodating large items like whole chickens. Most featured appliances include non-stick, dishwasher-safe baskets and two-year warranties, ensuring long-term durability and easy maintenance for new owners.