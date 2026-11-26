Black Friday gaming mouse deals cover budget and premium models from Razer and Logitech. Discounts on Razer Viper V4 Pro, G502 Hero and G305 Lightspeed stand out this November.

Black Friday gaming mouse deals are already appearing during the November sales period, and they are more promising than deals on other PC hardware. A slew of new mice launched over the past year, and several still-excellent models are now discounted across retailers. Graphics cards are not expected to fall below MSRP, and memory prices are not expected to become sensibly priced during the sale.

The gaming mouse category offers the most realistic savings for buyers this Black Friday. The selection below covers budget mice, mid-range wireless options and premium competitive models, each with a specific price or discount highlighted in the source reporting.

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Budget Gaming Mouse Deals Under Forty Dollars

The Razer DeathAdder is the most affordable headline deal, available for around the cost of takeout for one. It is rated to 6,400 DPI and has a light feature set, but it is a strong upgrade for anyone still using an unbranded budget mouse that needs replacing.

A Logitech budget mouse with six programmable buttons, Lightsync RGB effects and extensive customisation through Logitech's G Hub software is also on offer. It is listed as wired with 8,000 DPI and right-handed design, and Best Buy has it at $39.99 in the price check included in the source.

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Premium Mice Discounted Against Newer Models

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed remains the reviewer favorite for budget wireless mice. It is lightweight, offers great battery life and uses a strong sensor, although it has not been at full price for a while, so the discount is less dramatic than it first appears.

The Logitech G502 Hero is described as a substantial discount on a tried and tested gaming mouse. It uses the Hero 25K sensor for accuracy, includes 11 customizable buttons and ships with five removable weights so players can adjust the feel of the mouse.

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is listed as a little cheaper than the newer Razer Viper V4 Pro. It is light, feels great in the hand and tracks movement like other high-end mice. The Razer Viper V4 Pro itself is described as a powerhouse competitive mouse with great specs and an even better feel.

What Shoppers Should Weigh Before Buying

Buyers should weigh specs against the price they pay, because many of these mice trade some features for a lower cost. The source notes that the budget Razer DeathAdder lacks some extras, while the Logitech G305 Lightspeed is nothing fancy but still a dependable choice for a no-frills setup.

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Several models come with specific trade-offs. The ultra-light gaming mouse is sturdy and has a strong sensor but has fewer extras than competitors, and it can attract fingerprints. An MMO mouse with many accessible buttons and Stream Deck integration offers extra control beyond basic macros.

Shoppers looking beyond mice can also check the Glorious GHS headset, which the source describes as a middle-of-the-pack budget gaming headset with a third off. It features 40 mm drivers, a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz and weighs 255 g, making it a secondary bargain rather than a headline deal.