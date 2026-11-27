Find the best gaming PC deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Save on RTX 50 series rigs despite the global memory shortage and rising hardware costs.

Amidst a persistent global memory crisis that has driven up prices across the gaming hardware sector, PC Gamer has curated a selection of significant Black Friday gaming PC deals that offer substantial value for consumers. The retailer's automated tracking system has identified systems with the steepest discounts, ranging from budget-friendly entry-level builds to high-end configurations featuring next-generation graphics cards. These deals span through the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday, providing shoppers with opportunities to acquire powerful rigs despite the challenging market conditions affecting RAM availability.

High-End RTX 5080 Rigs at Record Prices

For enthusiasts seeking top-tier performance, an RTX 5080 gaming PC is available at Walmart for $3,199.99, featuring the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus processor alongside 32 GB of DDR5-5200 memory and a 2 TB SSD. This configuration represents the peak of current desktop processing power from Intel, offering a complete package that justifies the $3,000+ price point during the ongoing hardware shortage. Alternatively, a similarly configured system with the same CPU and GPU is listed at Best Buy for $3,499.99, while Newegg and Walmart currently show this specific model as out of stock.

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Another compelling high-end option sits at B&H Photo for $2,599.99, pairing a Core Ultra 7 270K Plus with an RTX 5070 Ti, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2 TB SSD. This system provides a well-rounded performance profile that handles demanding titles effectively without the premium cost associated with the RTX 5090 tier. Shoppers looking to maximize resolution and frame rates in modern games will find this configuration particularly attractive given its balanced component selection.

RTX 5070 Ti Systems and AMD Alternatives

B&H Photo offers a powerful RTX 5070 Ti system for $2,549.99 that combines the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, recognized as the best desktop CPU for gaming, with 32 GB of DDR5-6000 memory and a 2 TB SSD. This build is designed to deliver maximum frame rates across various gaming genres, leveraging the strengths of both AMD and high-performance memory modules to overcome typical bottleneck issues. The availability of this specific SKU is currently marked as out of stock, indicating high demand for this particular hardware combination.

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Walmart presents two distinct value propositions at the $2,549.99 price point: one featuring a Core i9 14900KF paired with an RTX 5070 Ti and 32 GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, and another offering an AMD RX 9070 XT with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and 32 GB of DDR5-6000 memory. The AMD-based model is also available at Best Buy for $2,753.99, providing consumers with multiple retail channels to compare pricing and stock levels. These configurations emphasize that high-end productivity and gaming performance are accessible without exceeding the $2,600 threshold.

Budget Builds and Upgrade Paths

For those entering the PC gaming ecosystem, a system with a Core i5 14400F and RTX 5060 GPU is highlighted as a stellar entry-level deal, despite the global memory shortage limiting RAM capacities to 16 GB of DDR4-3200. This build includes a 1 TB SSD and represents one of the few current-gen discrete GPU options available at a low price point in 2026. It serves as an ideal foundation for first-time builders who prioritize graphics performance over maximum memory capacity.

A unique option for enthusiasts involves a system with a repurposed mobile chip Ryzen 7 8700F and an RX 9060 XT, offering a competitive alternative to the RTX 5060 Ti. While the CPU has lower cache and TDP than desktop variants, the AM5 socket allows for future upgrades, making this a smart long-term investment. Additionally, a promo code GAMING100 can be applied to a system featuring a Ryzen 7 5700X and RTX 5060 Ti to secure a 32 GB DDR4-3200 configuration, providing a notable advantage in memory capacity during a period of scarcity.