New data reveals 20 percent of Black Friday purchases are returned, with 35 percent of discounts wasted on these items. MPs demand bans on misleading pricing to protect consumers from fraud.

One in five discounted products purchased during Black Friday ends up being returned to retailers, according to new data from Reveni, an e-commerce logistics operator. The research, which analyzed sales from last year, highlights a significant logistical and financial challenge for online merchants facing a wave of post-holiday returns. This high return rate creates a complex operational hurdle for businesses trying to recover revenue and manage inventory effectively during the critical holiday season.

Return Mechanics and Financial Impact

The analysis conducted by Reveni found that 35 percent of all discounts applied during Black Friday were ultimately wasted on items that customers sent back. While shoppers can expect an average discount of 17 percent on deals, the actual financial benefit is often eroded by the cost of handling these reverse logistics. The company noted that more than a quarter of Black Friday returns are delayed until after Christmas, creating a second surge in January. This second wave is roughly 110 percent higher than normal return levels, straining warehouse capacity and customer service resources.

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The average wait for a refund was recorded at 11 days, a delay that can impact customer satisfaction and repeat business. However, Reveni's data suggests that shoppers who receive instant refunds are 81 percent more likely to purchase again within three days. This statistic underscores the importance of efficient processing, as 84 percent of returned products are eventually resold at full price. Fernando Pedraz, CEO and founder of Reveni, emphasized that retailers must view returns as manageable stock rather than lost revenue, provided they can process items quickly enough to reintroduce them to the market.

Stakeholder Positions and Consumer Behavior

Consumer motivations for returning items are specific and well-documented. Roughly 60 percent of those who returned fashion purchases stated they sent the item back because it did not fit. Another 15 percent simply said they did not like the item after receiving it. These figures indicate that sizing issues and unmet expectations are primary drivers of returns, rather than defects or genuine dissatisfaction with the product quality. Retailers must account for these behavioral patterns when setting inventory levels and sizing charts for major sales events.

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On the regulatory front, a group of UK Members of Parliament is urging the government to ban fake shopping discounts in time for Black Friday next year. The Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee is calling for new rules and stricter enforcement to identify and punish entities that mislead consumers. In a report published on Black Friday, the committee argued that misleading prices, invented discounts, and false recommended retail prices should be explicitly prohibited. They argued that British consumers are losing billions due to these deceptive tactics, which are not adequately prevented or punished.

Real-World Impact and Legislative Outlook

The financial cost of these deceptive practices is substantial. Misleading prices caused £10.6 billion of consumer detriment in the 12 months to May 2024, according to the National Centre for Social Research. The committee highlighted that recommended retail prices are being abused and customers are also being drawn in by 'drip pricing', where charges are added later in the checkout journey. Pressure from 'flash sales' and low stock alerts further exacerbates the situation, creating an environment where impulsive buying is encouraged under false pretenses.

Recent research from consumer group Which? indicates that only around a fifth of discounts on Black Friday were cheaper during the 2025 sales period than at any other point in the year. This suggests that many so-called sales are not genuine reductions but rather marketing constructs designed to attract buyers. The committee stated that it is unacceptable for businesses to indulge in fake and misleading pricing practices that cause billions of losses to UK consumers each year. They recommended that the Government must add all forms of fake and misleading pricing to the list of banned practices in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024.

The report also highlighted the impact of outright scams online, including fake reviews, authorized push payment fraud, and the sale of illegal or unsafe products. Report Fraud received more than 14,000 reports of online shopping fraud during the 2025 festive period, with consumer losses of £18.3 million in the three months to January 2026 alone. Committee chairman Liam Byrne warned that Black Friday is in danger of becoming Black 'fraud day', as millions of families are being bombarded with fake discounts and fraudulent offers during a time when they are counting every penny.

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To address these issues, the committee wants to see enforcement intensified and penalties increased. They called for a single cross-government consumer protection plan within six months, with a named minister, targets, and measurable results. The proposed rules should provide explicit guidance on what constitutes misleading behavior to help enforcement agencies identify and punish rule-breaking businesses. The committee specified that these new rules should come into effect in time for Black Friday 2027, aiming to create a fairer and more transparent shopping environment for British consumers.