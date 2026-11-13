Black Hawk Middle School Stabbing Injuries Three in Missouri Lockdown

Warrenton police confirm a juvenile suspect stabbed two students and a teacher at Black Hawk Middle School. All three victims are stable, and the suspect is in custody following a school lockdown.

Warrenton Police confirmed that two students and a teacher suffered serious injuries during an alleged stabbing incident at Black Hawk Middle School in Missouri on Thursday. The emergency call prompted a rapid response from first responders who arrived at the campus at approximately 8.00am to find a volatile situation unfolding during regular school hours.

The suspect, identified as a juvenile student, allegedly stabbed two classmates and a faculty member before fleeing the immediate scene. Authorities moved quickly to secure the facility, placing the school under lockdown while investigators tracked down the young suspect. Police located the individual shortly after initiating their investigation and took them into custody without further incident.

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Medical Response And Victim Status

Medical personnel treated the injured parties on-site before transporting them to local hospitals for further care. Police spokespersons stated that one of the injured individuals required air transport and was flown from the scene in serious condition, while the remaining victims received ground ambulance assistance. The specific student transported via medical helicopter remains in serious but stable condition.

According to official updates, the teacher and the second student victim were also treated and released from the hospital by 1.50pm on the same day. Warrenton Police emphasized that there is no continued threat to the community and that all victims are currently in stable condition, alleviating immediate fears of a widespread danger.

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Student Accounts Of The Lockdown

Keegan Aubuchon, a sixth-grade student at Black Hawk Middle School, provided a firsthand account of the chaos that unfolded in his classroom. He reported hearing the lockdown announcement while sitting with friends and realized the stabbing had occurred right outside their door. The students immediately followed safety protocols by turning off lights and locking doors.

Aubuchon described the terrifying moments as the class sat quietly, listening to screams in the hallway. He and his classmates used their phones to contact their parents to inform them of the situation. The sixth-grader expressed profound relief that his friends were safe, noting the intense fear that permeated the room during the ordeal.

Community Reaction And Parent Concerns

Hundreds of parents rushed to Black Hawk Middle School after receiving emergency alerts about the incident. The community gathered outside the gates to be reunited with their children, creating a tense atmosphere as families anxiously waited for news. Parents expressed deep concern over the safety measures in place and questioned how such a violent event could occur during school hours.

James Besselman, a father of a sixth grader at the school, publicly criticized the administration and potential systemic failures. He suggested that bullying is a significant problem within the school environment and argued that the incident could have been prevented if someone had intervened earlier. Besselman told reporters that he explicitly stated to the principal's office that he did not want his son to become another victim of preventable violence.

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Investigation And Future Steps

Warrenton Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the motive behind the attack, though the specific trigger remains unclear. Authorities stated they will release additional details about the incident only when it becomes appropriate to do so. They pledged not to compromise the integrity of the investigation or the privacy of the victims and their families.

The police department emphasized that the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel is of paramount importance. They are working closely with school administrators and other emergency response agencies to ensure a secure environment. Authorities urged the public to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of those affected as the community deals with this difficult situation.