Black Woman 'Can Never Win' in TV: Scarlette Douglas Shares Her Struggles and Advice

Scarlette Douglas, a black woman in the TV industry, discusses her experiences and offers advice on using her voice to raise issues surrounding race and being a minority in a country. She also shares her perspective on what it means to 'never win' as a person of color.

Scarlette Douglas has said she 'can never win' as she opened up about the difficulties of being a black woman in TV. The presenter and property guru, 39, became best known for presenting A Place in the Sun and later took part in I'm A Celeb in 2022, when she was voted out second.

She previously pointed out black contestants are frequently eliminated first from reality television shows because of unconscious bias, following criticism around the latest series of The Traitor. Now, in a new interview with the Daily Mail, Scarlette candidly opened up about her own experience of working in the TV industry as a women of colour





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Diversity & Inclusion Women & Gender TV & Entertainment Scarlette Douglas Unconscious Bias TV Industry Black Woman Minority In A Country I'm A Celeb A Place In The Sun Property Gurus Black Contestants Eliminated First Smart Energy GB Domestic To-Do List

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