Blackburn and Darwen council awards £323,500 road resurfacing contract to Tarmac

A five‑week resurfacing programme covering eight road sections, including the A666 Bolton Road under the Hollin Bridge railway bridge, will be carried out by Tarc... (summary omitted for brevity)

Eight sections of road in the Blackburn and Darwen area will undergo resurfacing during a five‑week programme funded with £323,500 of council capital money. The contract has been awarded to Tarmac Trading Limited and the work is scheduled to start on 26 May and be finished by 7 July.

The resurfacing will be carried out on the A666 Bolton Road beneath the railway bridge at Hollin Bridge Street and will involve in‑depth carriageway inlay resurfacing, repair or replacement of ironwork, new road markings, and a comprehensive traffic management plan. Tarmac will also liaise with local stakeholders and the public to minimise disruption while the works are carried out.

The project forms part of Phase 1 of the Carriageway Surfacing Programme for 2026‑2027, a component of Blackburn with Darwen Council's broader highways improvement strategy. The council's strategic director of growth and development, Martin Kelly, confirmed that the award was made following a mini competition run under Lot 1 of the Surfacing and Civils Framework. All three pre‑qualified contractors submitted compliant bids, and the selection was based entirely on price.

Tarmac Trading Limited offered the most advantageous tender at a total of £323,567.68, and the price will remain fixed for the duration of the scheme. The council noted that the funding will be drawn from existing approved capital budgets and that no major alternative options were considered, as the framework was designed to enable rapid procurement of high‑value highway projects from pre‑vetted firms.

Residents can expect temporary traffic diversions and signage throughout the works, and the council will provide regular updates via its website and local media. Upon completion, the resurfaced roads are expected to deliver smoother journeys, improved safety for motorists and pedestrians, and a longer service life for the infrastructure, supporting the council's long‑term goals for sustainable transport and economic growth in the region





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Road Resurfacing Blackburn And Darwen Tarmac Trading Limited Highways Improvement Council Infrastructure

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