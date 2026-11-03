Blackgang Chine Worker Sues for Stroke After Water Slide Accident

A 38-year-old amusement park employee is suing Vectis Ventures Ltd for £200,000, claiming a stroke resulted from emergency braking on a water slide at the Isle of Wight theme park.

Kristian Wright, a 38-year-old employee at the Blackgang Chine amusement park on the Isle of Wight, has initiated legal proceedings against his employer, Vectis Ventures Ltd, seeking £200,000 in compensation. The lawsuit stems from an incident that occurred in August 2022, involving the park's Waterforce slide, where Wright alleges he suffered a catastrophic health event after attempting to prevent a collision with a child.

The August 2022 Incident Details

Wright was riding an inflatable boat down the 100-foot Waterforce slide when he spotted a young child still at the bottom of the ride. In an attempt to avoid hitting the youngster, he used his hands and feet to brake the boat, a maneuver that resulted in burns to his extremities and damage to an artery in his neck. Three weeks after the initial injury, Wright suffered an ischaemic stroke, a condition he attributes directly to the physical trauma sustained during the near-miss.

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Allegations of Staff Negligence

The claim details that an incompetent colleague released the inflatable boat Wright entered without verifying that the slide was clear. Wright's barrister, Ben Hicks, stated that it was routine for employees to take a ride after their shift. Hicks noted that Wright collected his belongings, placed his boat on the lifting device, and launched almost immediately without checking for other riders. This lack of verification led to the dangerous situation where Wright realized too late that a previous rider was still on the course.

Employer Disputes Causation of Stroke

Vectis Ventures Ltd has admitted primary liability for the accident itself but strongly disputes that this event caused Wright's stroke. The defense argues that Wright was partially to blame for taking an unsafe route down the slide. Oliver Rudd, the barrister representing the park, asserted that the launch position provided a clear view of the slide, allowing operators to ensure it was empty. The defense emphasized that radios were available for communication between operators and staff at the bottom to warn of obstructions.

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Legal Arguments Regarding Safety Protocols

The defense contends that CCTV footage shows Wright looking down the slide before entering his boat. They argue that he saw the child and yet proceeded to get into the inflatable, implying to the operative at the top that the ride was clear. Rudd stated that Wright was fully trained and knew how to operate the ride, suggesting he failed to wait for the slide to clear. The legal team maintains that Wright took no sufficient regard for his own safety or the safety of others by not adhering to established safety protocols.

Long-Term Health and Career Consequences

Wright's legal team reports that despite receiving extensive support from stroke nurses, therapists, and psychologists, he remains significantly disabled. The incident has severely impacted his daily life, leaving him unable to drive and struggling to climb stairs. Furthermore, his intended career in social work, for which he was training at the time of the accident, has been completely lost. The High Court case is scheduled for a full trial at a later date unless the parties reach a settlement agreement regarding the substantial damages claimed.