Blackpink Star Jennie Teams Up with Beats for Exclusive Onyx Black Solo 4 Edition

Pop icon Jennie of Blackpink collaborates with Beats to launch the limited edition Onyx Black Solo 4 headphones, featuring unique design elements, advanced spatial audio, and an impressive 50-hour battery life.

Global pop icon and Blackpink sensation Jennie has officially teamed up with Beats once again to unveil the highly anticipated Beats Solo 4 – JENNIE Special Edition. This release, presented in a sophisticated Onyx Black finish, serves as the second collaborative venture between the singer and the audio giant, arriving only seven months after their debut red collection sold out globally in less than 24 hours.

Reflecting on this partnership, Jennie expressed that her initial collaboration was merely the opening chapter of a creative journey. She described this new iteration as a true representation of her personal evolution and self-discovery, aiming to produce a product that feels both powerful in performance and deeply personal in its aesthetic choices. The design of these special edition headphones is marked by unique, eye-catching details that distinguish them from standard consumer models. Most notably, the device features two elegant black bows attached to either side, which gracefully drape over the ear cushions. While these bows provide a signature flair, the design remains practical, as they are fully detachable for users who prefer a more understated look. Furthermore, one of the signature UltraPlush ear cushions has been intricately embellished with symbols inspired by the themes of Jennie's music, creating a cohesive storytelling element. The package is completed by a matching carrying case, ensuring both style and portability for fans and audio enthusiasts alike. Beyond aesthetics, the technical specifications are designed to provide a premium listening experience. The headphones utilize custom acoustic architecture paired with upgraded drivers to deliver a robust and balanced sound profile. Integrated personalized spatial audio, complete with dynamic head tracking, offers an immersive environment for movies, games, and music by adapting to the user's head movements. Battery life remains a key priority, with the Solo 4 offering up to 50 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. For those on the move, a brief 10-minute fast charge provides an additional five hours of usage. Priced at 199.99 dollars and pounds, the collection launches on April 24, accompanied by a new campaign video featuring exclusive unreleased music from the artist. The history of the company behind this collaboration, Apple, remains a fascinating narrative of technological innovation. Since its humble beginnings in 1976 when Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne launched the business from a garage, the firm has consistently reshaped the consumer electronics landscape. From the introduction of the mass-market Apple II in 1977 to the revolutionary launch of the original Macintosh in 1984, the company established a legacy of design excellence. Following Jobs' departure and eventual return in the late 1990s, the corporation entered a period of rapid expansion, launching the transformative iPod in 2001 and the iPhone in 2007, which fundamentally altered global communication. The acquisition of Beats in 2014 was a strategic maneuver that solidified Apple's dominance in the music industry, leading to the creation of Apple Music and cementing its position as a cultural and technological juggernaut





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jennie Blackpink Beats Headphones Tech News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elena Rybakina beats Karolina Muchova in Stuttgart finalWorld number two Elena Rybakina beats Karolina Muchova in straight sets to clinch victory at the indoor clay-court tournament in Stuttgart.

Read more »

Arthur Fils beats Andrey Rublev to win Barcelona titleArthur Fils continues his excellent recent form since returning from long-term injury by winning the clay-court title in Barcelona.

Read more »

Alex Palou beats Felix Rosenqvist to take first Long Beach IndyCar winGanassi driver jumps Rosenqvist in final stops to lead Honda 1-2-3

Read more »

Matt Fitzpatrick beats world number one Scottie Scheffler for ‘special’ RBC Heritage victoryEngland’s Matt Fitzpatrick beat world number one Scottie Scheffler in a play-off to win the RBC Heritage for the second time.

Read more »

RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick beats Scottie Scheffler in play-off to win titleEngland's Matt Fitzpatrick beats world number one Scottie Scheffler in a play-off to win the RBC Heritage and claim his second PGA Tour title in the space of a month.

Read more »

Liam Rosenior told Chelsea job riding on whether he beats Leeds United in FA CupChelsea head to Wembley on a poor run of results unlike Leeds United

Read more »