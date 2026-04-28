Blackpool Council Turns CQC ‘Inadequate’ Rating into Catalyst for Adult Social Care Reforms

Following a damning CQC report last year, Blackpool Council has implemented a comprehensive improvement plan for its Adult Social Care services, focusing on leadership, mental health support, and governance. The council has invested £1 million to strengthen its team and enhance service delivery, demonstrating a commitment to addressing the report’s findings and improving care standards.

The shock of Blackpool’s Adult Services receiving an ‘inadequate’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last year has spurred significant reforms, according to Cllr Neal Brookes, the Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care .

Brookes expressed surprise and disappointment at the damning report published in August, which contradicted much of the positive feedback received from service users and staff. While the report acknowledged the dedication of staff, it highlighted critical issues such as fragmented mental health and substance abuse plans, poor leadership, and inequitable care standards.

Despite the initial shock, the council has since committed to addressing these concerns, implementing a comprehensive Adult Social Care Improvement Plan that has been submitted to the Department of Health and Social Care. The plan focuses on reducing waiting times, enhancing partnerships, and ensuring better governance. Over the past six months, Blackpool Council has made substantial progress in reforming its adult social care services.

Cllr Brookes noted that the CQC report, though unwelcome, provided an opportunity to reassess and improve service delivery. He emphasized that staff morale remained high, with many employees staying committed to their roles and even attracting new talent from other authorities. The council’s improvement efforts include establishing a strengthened Improvement Board, chaired independently and supported by a Department of Health and Social Care–appointed Improvement Adviser, to provide external oversight and accountability.

Additionally, an extra £1 million has been allocated to the department, funding new roles such as a dedicated head of mental health—a position created to address one of the key concerns raised in the CQC report. Nick Henson, Interim Director of Adult Services, highlighted the strategic investment of the £1 million to build a robust leadership team, ensuring proper governance and assurance. He stated that the new leadership structure would help drive necessary changes and improve service quality.

The council’s efforts aim to empower adults to have a greater say in their care, fostering long-term sustainability and better outcomes. Cllr Brookes concluded that while the CQC report was a wake-up call, it has led to meaningful reforms that will benefit service users and staff alike. The council remains focused on delivering high-quality care and addressing the shortcomings identified in the report, demonstrating a strong commitment to continuous improvement





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Blackpool Council Adult Social Care CQC Report Improvement Plan Mental Health Services

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