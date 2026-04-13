Blackpool FC Mourns the Loss of Supporter Graham Sharman Following Medical Emergency

Blackpool Football Club is deeply saddened to announce the passing of supporter Graham Sharman following a medical emergency during Saturday's match against Peterborough United. The club has expressed its condolences and is providing support to Mr. Sharman's family. Tributes have poured in from fellow clubs.

Blackpool Football Club has announced the heartbreaking passing of a supporter, Graham Sharman , following a medical emergency during Saturday's match against Peterborough United . The game at Bloomfield Road was temporarily suspended for approximately thirty minutes in the second half as medical personnel attended to the fan in the stands. Despite the diligent and unwavering efforts of the emergency medical staff, the club regretfully confirmed on Sunday that Mr.

Sharman had succumbed to the medical condition. The club has expressed its profound sorrow and extended its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Sharman's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Blackpool Football Club has also confirmed that they have been, and will continue to be, in direct communication with Mr. Sharman's family to offer whatever support and assistance is required during this period of immense grief. The club's statement emphasized the deep sadness felt by everyone associated with Blackpool FC and conveyed the collective thoughts and prayers of the entire organization to Mr. Sharman’s loved ones. The outpouring of support from fellow football clubs and individuals across the wider footballing community highlights the impact of this tragic event. Following the announcement, tributes have poured in from various sources, including rival football clubs, all expressing their sympathy and solidarity with Blackpool FC and Mr. Sharman's family. AFC Fylde, a neighboring club, shared a message expressing their devastation and sending their thoughts to Mr. Sharman's family and to everyone at Blackpool FC. Peterborough United, the team Blackpool FC was playing against on Saturday, also issued a statement conveying their sadness and extending their condolences to Mr. Sharman's friends and family. Fleetwood Town added their own message of support, echoing the sentiments of the other clubs and offering their thoughts to Mr. Sharman's family and friends during this challenging time. These messages underscore the spirit of camaraderie and the shared experience that binds the football community together, particularly in moments of profound loss. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and the importance of supporting one another, both on and off the field. The loss of a fan during a football match is a rare but deeply impactful event, and the outpouring of support demonstrates the powerful role that football plays in bringing people together and fostering a sense of community. The circumstances surrounding Mr. Sharman's medical emergency and subsequent passing have resonated deeply within the Blackpool community and the broader footballing world. The swift response of the medical professionals and the support provided by the club highlight the importance of emergency preparedness and the club’s commitment to the wellbeing of its supporters. The club is providing all possible assistance to the Sharman family during this difficult time. The dedication of the medical staff who attended to Mr. Sharman, and the respect shown by all parties involved, demonstrates the values of compassion and community that underpin the sport. The club has not provided any further details regarding the nature of the medical emergency out of respect for Mr. Sharman's family's privacy. Blackpool Football Club has expressed their gratitude for the numerous messages of support that have been received from other clubs, fans, and individuals. The club encourages its supporters to join in honoring Mr. Sharman's memory while also respecting the family's privacy during this time of mourning. The tragic event underscores the fragility of life and reminds us of the importance of cherishing our loved ones and the moments we share. The football community continues to rally around Blackpool FC and the Sharman family, offering support and sharing in their grief





LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blackpool FC Graham Sharman Medical Emergency Bloomfield Road Peterborough United Condolences Football Tributes Fan Death

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The best spots around Blackpool to head to for a spring time walkThere are plenty of places offering gorgeous views while you get your steps in

Read more »

Blackpool named UK's unhealthiest town with more preventable deaths than anywhere elseThe town will lose a combined 55 years of life in 2026 due to lifestyle, vaccine, and infection-related health issues

Read more »

We tried one of Blackpool's highest rated chippies and the portions are no jokeNelly's serves everything from your standard fish and chips to chicken, burgers and ribs

Read more »

Blackpool Hotel's Ice Cream Kiosk Plans Rejected by PlannersPlanners have rejected a Blackpool seafront hotel's proposal to sell ice cream from a temporary kiosk, deeming it to be a development requiring planning permission.

Read more »

'There's no place like it': Visitors flock to Blackpool for a day in the sunBlackpool has been a seaside staple since the 1800s

Read more »

Blackpool Tesco Express store closed and evacuated after fire breaks outThree fire engines were called to the scene

Read more »