Blackpool Hotel's Ice Cream Kiosk Plans Rejected by Planners

Planners have rejected a Blackpool seafront hotel's proposal to sell ice cream from a temporary kiosk, deeming it to be a development requiring planning permission.

Blackpool Council planners have rejected proposals from the Craig Y Don Hotel, a prominent seafront hotel located at 209-217 Central Promenade, to sell ice cream from a temporary kiosk on its forecourt. The hotel sought to establish a beach-themed garden enhancement area and submitted a planning application for a seasonal temporary building to serve as an ice cream kiosk, intended to be ancillary to the existing hotel operations.

The hotel’s management, believing that the kiosk did not constitute ‘development’ under planning regulations, as defined by the carrying out of building, engineering, mining, or other operations or the making of any material change in the use of buildings or land, applied for a certificate of lawfulness instead of seeking planning permission. This certificate would have essentially affirmed that the proposed structure and its use were permissible without requiring full planning approval. However, the planning officer, after careful consideration, determined that the plans did indeed constitute development, contrary to the hotel’s understanding and previous advice. Consequently, the application for the certificate of lawfulness was refused, effectively blocking the ice cream kiosk plan in its current form. \The hotel’s supporting statement emphasized the minimal impact of the kiosk, noting that the structure would be lightweight and removable, designed to minimize visual and environmental disruption. The statement clarified that the kiosk would operate under the hotel’s existing food and beverage license, intended as an extension of the hotel’s hospitality services rather than as a standalone retail unit. While the primary purpose was to serve hotel residents, occasional sales to members of the public visiting the grounds were also a possibility. The statement sought to highlight the integrated nature of the proposed operation within the existing hotel framework, suggesting that it would not significantly alter the established use of the land. This approach was intended to support the argument that the kiosk did not represent a material change of use, thus justifying the application for a certificate of lawfulness. The hotel management likely believed this approach would streamline the approval process, avoiding the more extensive scrutiny that comes with a full planning application.\The planning officer’s rationale for refusal centered on the anticipated use of the kiosk by non-hotel guests. The officer stated that, while hotel guests might utilize the kiosk, it was highly likely that a significant portion of the customer base would comprise passing trade, independent of the hotel. This assessment was crucial to the decision. The officer specifically noted that proximity to the hotel and operation by the same management and staff did not automatically establish an ancillary relationship to the hotel’s primary function. It was concluded that the operation of the kiosk would represent a material change of use of the land, requiring planning permission. Therefore, the certificate of lawfulness was denied, meaning the hotel must now either revise its plans to align with planning regulations, or abandon the project altogether in its present form. The ruling underscores the importance of accurately assessing the potential impact of proposed developments and adhering to established planning procedures. This decision serves as a reminder that even seemingly minor additions or changes to existing premises can be subject to planning scrutiny, particularly if they involve the potential for increased public access or commercial activity. The hotel management will now need to evaluate its options and determine the best course of action to potentially pursue the ice cream kiosk idea in the future





LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blackpool Hotel Planning Ice Cream Kiosk Development Certificate Of Lawfulness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blackpool house could become small adult care home under new plansThe Priory Group offers ‘tailored care pathways” as part of its mental health and addiction service

Read more »

Former Chelsea Barracks site to have more homes, planners sayThe former Chelsea Barracks site is set to have 87 apartments instead of 20 townhouses.

Read more »

Work to start 'imminently' on new Yates bar after iconic Blackpool building demolishedPlanners gave the go ahead to build a completely new version of the popular bar after the original plans drastically changed

Read more »

Day out to Blackpool with his mum ended with him locked in disabled woman's bathroomDarren Greenhalgh went on an eight-hour drink and drugs binge before attacking the disabled stranger with a hammer

Read more »

Woman assaulted and man found seriously injured in Blackpool alleyway after 'fall from height'He was found lying in a nearby alleyway

Read more »

New Glasgow bar and restaurant with art gallery can open in FinniestonPlanners at Glasgow City Council have approved an application to convert former shops on Argyle Street.

Read more »