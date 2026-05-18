Blackpool tackles anti-social behavior with targeted patrols and arrests

Blackpool's Neighbourhood Policing Team collaborated with partner agencies to address anti-social behavior in the town centre. The operation resulted in 19 people being dealt with for breaching the order, with several arrests and charges.

Blackpool town centre has seen a fresh crackdown on anti-social behavior with police issuing a wave of Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) breaches and making multiple arrests during a joint operation with partner agencies.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted targeted patrols alongside the Lancashire's Mounted Branch, Blackpool Council, housing officers, homeless outreach teams, and the town's Business Improvement District (BID), focusing on hotspots for street drinking and nuisance behavior





LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blackpool Anti-Social Behavior Targeted Patrols Hotspots Operation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Update on construction of £45m new MOD building in BlackpoolThe building is due to open in 2027

Read more »

There's a nuclear bunker in a Nottingham neighbourhoodLots of homes are set to be built around it

Read more »

Blackpool named violent crime capital with highest rates across countryThe figures show 69 violent crimes for every 1,000 residents

Read more »

Children's home in Blackpool to be converted into a private houseThe children's home is no longer in use

Read more »