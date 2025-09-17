Blackpool Tree Tragedy: Homeless Man Dies After Branch Falls on Tent

A homeless man in Blackpool tragically died after a tree branch fell on his tent in Revoe Park. Despite monthly inspections by Blackpool Council, the incident raises concerns about tree safety standards.

A homeless man in his 40s tragically lost his life in Blackpool when a tree branch fell on his tent in Revoe Park. The incident occurred shortly before 5 am on Monday, leaving authorities and the community in mourning. Blackpool Council , which owns the park, conducts monthly visual inspections of trees in areas with high foot traffic, including the one where the fatal incident occurred.

They've confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that no concerns were raised about the tree during these inspections or in the last town-wide survey conducted in 2022. Lancashire Police are currently treating the man's death as non-suspicious and anticipate forwarding a file to the coroner in due course. This tragic event marks the third tree-related fatality in Lancashire within the last year, prompting calls for enhanced safety measures. However, none of the 11 Lancashire councils that responded to the LDRS's inquiry regarding changes to their tree inspection protocols indicated any immediate plans to alter their existing strategies. Most councils employ a rolling inspection system, with trees in high-traffic areas receiving more frequent assessments.





LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Death Safety Tree Death Blackpool Homeless Safety Inspection Council

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Storm Amy tragedy as homeless man killed by branch that fell on his tent in parkEmergency services rushed to Revoe Park on Central Drive, Blackpool, shortly before 5am today (September 15) after reports a tree branch had fallen on a tent and struck a man

Read more »

Burnt-out Blackpool pub site set for car park conversion plansThe Mariners pub was demolished in 2008

Read more »

Moves under way to get £300m Blackpool Central project back on trackThe developer appointed administrators last year

Read more »

The predatory surgeon 'hiding in plain sight' at Blackpool Victoria Hospital'You never thought for one minute these women would challenge you'

Read more »

'No concerns' raised over tree that killed homeless man, council sayThe as-yet-unnamed rough sleeper, who was in his 40s, was discovered in Revoe Park

Read more »

Tree that killed homeless man was inspected monthly, council saysThe man was found dead in Revoe Park on Monday

Read more »