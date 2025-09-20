Blackpool Zoo Announces £500,000 Upgrade for Giraffe Habitat and Sitatunga Herd

Blackpool Zoo is set to undergo a major transformation with a £500,000 investment, creating a new habitat for the giraffes and the sitatunga herd. The project includes habitat expansion, immersive experiences and extended viewing platforms to improve the animals' welfare and the visitor experience.

Blackpool Zoo has unveiled a significant £500,000 investment in a major upgrade, marking a substantial milestone for the popular family attraction. The ambitious project centers on the well-being and enhanced experience for the zoo’s beloved giraffes, O'Grady and Olympia, who will benefit from a significantly expanded habitat and new neighbours.

Construction has already commenced with the primary focus on tripling the size of the giraffes' external enclosure, promising a greatly improved living space and enhanced public viewing opportunities. The revamped facility, slated for completion and public unveiling in time for Easter 2026, will immerse visitors in an authentic African savannah environment, incorporating carefully curated soundscapes to evoke the atmosphere of the animals' natural habitat. The design further incorporates safari-style lookout points strategically positioned to offer optimal viewing perspectives and create a feeling of closeness to the animals. Interactive educational trails will also be integrated into the new area, providing informative content and opportunities for insightful animal encounters, aimed at increasing the educational value of the zoo visit. Furthermore, the development will include a new home for the zoo’s sitatunga herd in the recently completed antelope stable situated at the opposite side of the giraffe paddock. This strategic location will bring together two striking species from Africa, providing an exciting new viewing experience for visitors and further enriching the diversity of the zoo's animal collection. The upgrade represents a commitment to improve the living conditions and the overall well-being of the giraffes and the other animals and creates an immersive experience for visitors. The zoo intends to keep this approach for all the animals in the future.\The investment represents a considerable commitment to the welfare and well-being of the animals under the zoo's care. The newly constructed habitat will include innovative features that will enrich the lives of O’Grady and Olympia. The expanded viewing platforms, designed to extend the visitor experience, will provide stunning views of the animals, ensuring ample opportunities for observing the giraffes in their environment. The development aims not only to improve the physical space available to the giraffes, but also to enhance the overall experience for visitors, creating an unforgettable and immersive experience. The meticulous planning that has gone into the project shows the zoo's dedication to prioritizing the comfort, safety and well-being of its animals. The introduction of safari-style lookout points and animal encounters is meant to bring the animals and visitors closer. The use of safari-style lookout points will allow visitors to get closer to the animals and take their time observing them and learning about their habitat. These details are all part of the zoo's effort to provide a well-rounded experience for visitors of all ages. The project will also contribute to the zoo's educational mission, by creating engaging learning opportunities for all of its visitors, emphasizing the importance of wildlife conservation and the preservation of animal habitats. The new home for the sitatungas will provide the zoo's staff with additional opportunities to provide the best care for the animals. It will also create new, enhanced opportunities for visitors to engage with them.\Senior Keeper Adam Ford expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that this investment represents a 'huge milestone' and reflects the zoo's ongoing dedication to the care and welfare of these majestic animals. Ford further emphasized that the new development will not only provide an improved living space for O’Grady and Olympia, but also elevate the visitor experience through immersive savannah environments and extended viewing platforms. The addition of the sitatunga herd to the new purpose-built home at the opposite end of the paddock is another important element of this development. Blackpool Zoo offers visitors a diverse range of animal species, including elephants, big cats, gorillas, orangutans, sea lions, primates, zebras, and kangaroos. The Dinosaur Safari allows guests to see more than 30 prehistoric creatures. Also, the zoo offers keeper courses, providing families with an interactive educational opportunity to learn more about the animals and experience what it is like to work at a zoo. Blackpool Zoo remains open every day of the year, with the exception of Christmas Day, from 10am, ensuring that visitors have year-round access to the animal exhibits and the educational programs. Additional details regarding the zoo and its features are available on its official website, with updates on the progress of the new development expected to be regularly posted, keeping the public informed about the progress of this exciting improvement project





