Blade Silvano Convicted of Sexual Assault After Deceiving Woman Online

Blade Silvano, already imprisoned for a similar crime, was found guilty of six counts of sexual assault by penetration against a second victim in Liverpool.

Blade Silvano, a forty-four-year-old former café owner currently serving a prison sentence at Peterborough Prison, has been convicted of six counts of sexual assault by penetration. The convictions relate to offenses committed between November 2022 and June 2023, marking a repeat of the deceptive behavior that previously resulted in a ten-and-a-half-year jail term.

The Mechanism of Online Deception

Silvano utilized the dating platform Plenty of Fish to create a false identity under the name Hunter, posing as an Army captain and surgeon to lure her victim into a sexual relationship. The court heard how she established trust online before arranging physical meetings in Liverpool, where she maintained the charade through strict control of the environment. She insisted on keeping lights off or dim during intimate encounters and used a strap-on device to simulate male genitalia while concealing her female body beneath large T-shirts.

Also read Civil Servant Convicted of Fraud for Holding Nine Simultaneous Government Jobs and Earning Over 284000

Victim Testimony and Legal Proceedings

The alleged victim, who met Silvano after striking up conversations online, described feeling sick upon discovering the truth when contacted by someone claiming to be Hunter's wife. Prosecuting counsel Philip Clemo noted that despite noticing feminine vocal tones, the woman never suspected she was interacting with another female until the revelation occurred. Jurors at Caernarfon Crown Court took only five hours to convict Silvano on all charges, rejecting her defense that the victim knew she was female from the start.

Advertisement

Defendant's Claims and Judicial Response

During the trial, Silvano admitted to never having served in the Army but claimed she had been a lecturer at a Cambridge college and held a doctorate in ancient Greek philosophy. Judge Nicola Jones addressed the jury after the verdict, acknowledging that Silvano was already incarcerated for prior offenses and confirming that sentencing for these new crimes would take place next month. The judge highlighted the cruel nature of the con, which involved false claims about medical expertise and military service to manipulate consent.

Context of Previous Criminal Convictions

This conviction follows Silvano's 2023 sentencing for duping a different woman into a two-year sexual relationship using a similar method involving a fake profile and deceitful lies. In that earlier case, she falsely claimed to be an Army officer named Blade Mendez and concealed her gender by sending photos of wet shaving and avoiding touch. The previous victim testified that she never consented to intimacy with a female, believing she was with a man throughout their relationship which began in December 2016.