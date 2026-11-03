Blade Silvano Trial Woman Denied Role Play With Impersonated Army Surgeon

Blade Silvano faces sexual assault charges for allegedly posing as male Army surgeon Hunter. The alleged victim testifies she was deceived, rejecting claims of role play in Caernarfon Crown Court testimony.

Blade Silvano, a forty-four-year-old defendant with no fixed address, is currently standing trial at Caernarfon Crown Court, facing six counts of sexual assault by penetration. The charges stem from an intimate relationship initiated between November twenty twenty-two and June twenty twenty-three, which Silvano allegedly constructed entirely through deception. The prosecution alleges that Silvano fraudulently presented herself as a male Army surgeon named Hunter to manipulate the alleged victim into sexual encounters.

Court Testimony Reveals Deception Mechanism

The alleged victim testified that she met Blade Silvano on the dating website Plenty of Fish, where Silvano created a false identity using the name Hunter. During their initial interactions, Silvano allegedly claimed to be a man with a biological penis and an occupation as an Army surgeon. The woman described Silvano in messages as a sexy doctor, a title that Silvano accepted and utilized to build trust and attraction within the fabricated relationship.

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Silvano allegedly enforced strict conditions during their physical meetings to maintain the illusion of being male. The defendant supposedly insisted that the lights remain switched off or kept low to prevent visual verification of her sex. Furthermore, Silvano allegedly forbade the victim from seeing her naked and prohibited any physical contact with her groin area, citing that the region was too sensitive for touch. These restrictions were allegedly key components of the elaborate ruse.

Sexual messages, videos, and voice notes exchanged between the two parties serve as central evidence in the case. In one recording, Silvano allegedly boasted of having a high sperm count. Another message referenced the Pussycat Dolls hit song with the lyrics, dont cha wish your boyfriend was as hot as me, dont you. These digital artifacts illustrate the extent to which Silvano allegedly cultivated the persona of Hunter.

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Victim Rejects Role Play Allegations

During her testimony, the alleged victim firmly denied that the sexual encounters were part of any role play or consensual fantasy. When questioned by defense barrister James McCrindell, she stated unequivocally that she believed she was in a relationship with a straight, heterosexual man. She asserted that she would never engage with a woman in such a manner and that the entire premise of the relationship was built on her genuine belief in Hunter gender.

McCindell attempted to suggest that the victim should have suspected Hunter was female due to a lack of visual confirmation. The woman responded that it was not obvious to her that Hunter had breasts, given the constraints Silvano placed on their physical interactions. She emphasized that she would not have pursued the profile had she suspected the person behind the screen was female.

The prosecution, led by counsel Philip Clemo, argued that Silvano carried out a concerted, detailed, and entirely deliberate con over several months. Clemo told the jury that Silvano held herself out to be a biological man throughout the duration of the relationship. The defense maintains that the alleged victim was aware of Silvano sex from the beginning, contradicting the prosecution narrative of fraud.

The Bombshell Revelation and Legal Aftermath

The elaborate deception allegedly unraveled when the victim was contacted by Silvanos wife. This interaction served as the bombshell revelation that Hunter was actually a woman. The alleged victim told police in video interviews that she felt sick upon learning the truth, initially believing it to be some sort of cruel joke.

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Silvano allegedly denied going along with role play, insisting that she genuinely believed she was with a man until the moment of exposure. She maintained to police that the victim knew she was a woman, a claim directly refuted by her own testimony in court. The contrast between the police statements and the court testimony highlights the conflicting accounts central to the trial.

As the trial continues, the jury must determine whether Blade Silvano intentionally deceived the victim for sexual gratification. The case presents a complex examination of identity fraud and consent, with the alleged victim describing the experience as a cruel con perpetrated by the defendant. The outcome will hinge on the credibility of both the defendant and the complainant regarding their perceptions during the relationship.