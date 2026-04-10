Blair's Think Tank Slams Labour's Energy Policy, Urges Support for Oil and Gas Fields

The Tony Blair Institute criticizes Labour's energy approach, advocating for backing new oil and gas fields to reduce reliance on imports and boost energy resilience amid global market volatility. The report emphasizes electrification and a more affordable system for the UK.

The Tony Blair Institute (TBI), the think tank founded by the former Labour Prime Minister, has released a report criticizing the Labour Party 's current approach to energy policy , labeling it as 'too ideological'. The report urges current Labour leadership, particularly Ed Miliband, to reconsider its stance on new oil and gas field developments, specifically highlighting the potential benefits of backing projects like the Jackdaw and Rosebank fields.

The TBI argues that such moves would help reduce the United Kingdom's dependence on imported fossil fuels and provide a buffer against the volatility of global energy markets. The report follows a series of criticisms from the TBI regarding the energy policies of the Labour Party, particularly those championed by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband. This comes amid ongoing debates within the government over the optimal path for the UK's energy future, with some ministers advocating for a continued reliance on fossil fuels to ensure energy security and economic growth, while others prioritize a swift transition to renewable energy sources.\The core of the TBI's argument centers on the need for a pragmatic and resilient energy strategy. The report, titled 'More than Clean Power: Electrification is the UK's Best Bet for Resilience,' suggests a 'reset' of the UK's energy strategy is necessary to address the country's systemic energy crisis. The report emphasizes the importance of greater electrification, cheaper power, and a more robust domestic energy supply. It argues that the UK's current approach, focused primarily on decarbonizing the electricity system as quickly as possible while relying on fossil fuel imports, is riskier than necessary. The report contrasts the UK's approach with that of other major global economies, such as China, the United States, and India, where energy policies prioritize the supply of low-cost electricity to drive economic growth. The TBI believes that the UK’s current approach risks leaving the country vulnerable to price shocks and hindering its ability to achieve its net-zero goals by 2050. The report also highlights the economic challenges of high energy costs for households and businesses and argues that the transition to clean energy will ultimately fail without a more affordable and resilient energy system. \Tone Langengen, TBI's energy policy expert and author of the report, underscores the impact of the recent energy crisis, emphasizing that it has not only been an energy shock but also a cost-of-living shock and a test of the UK's economic resilience. He stresses that the case for strengthening domestic supply and supporting projects like Jackdaw and Rosebank was already strong before the crisis, which has merely exposed the UK's vulnerability. Langengen argues that the UK needs a more comprehensive strategy that includes not only more clean power but also electrification, greater resilience, and a more affordable energy system. He warns that if the government focuses on the 'wrong parts' of the system, the UK will remain exposed to the same vulnerabilities, facing repeated price shocks for households and persistently high costs for businesses. In response, a spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero stated that the government is taking action to address the cost of living and support de-escalation in the Middle East. They reaffirmed the government's commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels, emphasizing the need to move towards clean, homegrown power to avoid future crises





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