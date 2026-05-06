Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni End Legal Battle with No Financial Settlement After $60 Million in Legal Fees

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have settled their lengthy legal dispute without any financial compensation, despite spending a combined $60 million on legal fees. The case, which stemmed from their collaboration on the film It Ends With Us, saw Lively claim significant financial losses due to reputational damage, but no money changed hands in the final agreement. Both parties have expressed a desire to move forward, though the legal battle has left a lasting impact on their careers and business ventures.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni 's highly publicized legal battle has come to an end, but not without leaving a trail of staggering legal fees in its wake.

The two actors, who starred together in the film It Ends With Us, reportedly spent a combined $60 million on legal expenses throughout their lengthy dispute. Despite Lively's claims of losing nearly $300 million in earnings due to an alleged smear campaign, no financial settlement was reached in the final agreement. Both parties issued a joint statement acknowledging the challenges faced during the film's production and expressing a desire to move forward in peace, though no apology was offered.

The case was settled just two weeks before it was set to go to trial in New York, with Lively's legal team, led by top litigators Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, failing to secure any compensation for their client. Meanwhile, Baldoni's legal team, which included high-profile attorney Bryan Freedman and seasoned trial lawyer Ellyn Garofalo, celebrated the outcome as a significant victory for their client.

Freedman, speaking to TMZ, revealed that Baldoni felt a sense of relief when a judge dismissed Lively's sexual harassment claims in April, describing the experience as devastating for the actor. The lack of a financial settlement stands in stark contrast to Lively's initial demands, which included compensation for reputational damage and lost opportunities in her acting and business ventures.

The former Gossip Girl star claimed in court documents that she lost up to $40.5 million due to being labeled a 'mean girl' and a 'bully,' with additional losses amounting to $87.8 million in acting and endorsement opportunities, as well as $143.5 million in profits from her haircare and alcohol brands. Baldoni's legal team dismissed these claims as exaggerated, arguing that Lively's reputation was already tarnished due to her own actions.

The financial burden of the legal battle remains unclear, though Lively can likely rely on the support of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, whose net worth is estimated at $400 million. Baldoni, on the other hand, has been backed by his friend and entrepreneur Steve Sarowitz, co-founder of Wayfarer and worth up to $3.4 billion.

Baldoni's personal net worth is estimated to be between $4 million and $8 million, largely due to his share of the profits from It Ends With Us, which grossed over $350 million worldwide. Insiders suggest that Lively was the primary obstacle to an earlier settlement, despite her legal team urging her to resolve the case months prior.

Legal documents from the settled case also revealed that Lively's corporate partners were growing increasingly concerned about the backlash from her interviews promoting It Ends With Us. Emails and text messages obtained by TMZ showed that major brands, including Kroger, Princess Cruises, and Brightline, were hesitant to continue partnerships with Lively's alcohol company, Betty Booze, due to the negative publicity.

A VP at Kroger reportedly expressed concerns about a potential negative impact on sales and asked how Lively planned to address the backlash with her audience. Similarly, Brightline's executive VP requested a pause on marketing collaborations until the negative chatter subsided. Lively was reportedly planning to use these communications as evidence of the damage to her brand in her trial against Baldoni before the settlement was reached.

The actress was seen arriving at the Met Gala on Monday, just hours after news of the settlement broke, though the outcome of the legal battle remains a contentious topic among industry observers





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